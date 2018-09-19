NEW YORK (AP) — A woman who sued the New York City Ballet company over the sharing of nude photos and videos is amending her lawsuit to add two fired dancers and a donor as defendants.

A lawyer for Alexandra Waterbury said Tuesday that dancers Amar Ramasar and Zachary Catazaro as well as donor Jared Longhitano participated in the unlawful sharing of nude photos of women taken without their consent.

Ramasar and Catazaro were fired by the company on Saturday. Both said they would fight to be reinstated.

Efforts to reach Longhitano for comment weren't immediately successful.

Waterbury's attorney, Jordan Merson, said City Ballet should return the money that Longhitano donated.

A City Ballet spokesman said Longhitano donated $12,000 to the company between 2010 and 2016.