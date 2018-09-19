MIAMI (AP) — NBA Commissioner Adam Silver and National Basketball Players Association executive director Michele Roberts have sent a letter to players around the league reminding them that help with their mental wellness is available.

The letter, a copy of which was obtained by The Associated Press after it was distributed Tuesday, also tells players that the NBA and NBPA will continue supporting any efforts to spur positive change off the court.

Several players including All-Stars Kevin Love and DeMar DeRozan last season revealed and detailed their struggles with mental health. Cleveland coach Tyronn Lue also said during the NBA Finals that he was treated for anxiety last season.

Silver and Roberts say that it's critical to know "that it's a sign of strength, not weakness, to ask for help."

___

