SAO PAULO (AP) — Seven inmates are dead after a mass escape attempt from an overcrowded prison in northern Brazil.

Para state's penitentiary authority says that six inmates were killed by other prisoners and the burned body of another was found in the prison in Altamira. Three injured inmates were taken to a hospital.

The state authority said Tuesday that 120 inmates were involved in the escape bid through a ventilation shaft at about 1:30 a.m.

The prison's capacity is of 208 inmates, but 374 are living there.

Para police said prisoners destroyed bars, a nursery and an office in their attempt. Parts of the prison were set on fire but the blazes were extinguished after more than two hours.

Para state authorities did not confirm that any of the inmates had escaped.