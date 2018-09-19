BRUGES, Belgium (AP) — Christian Pulisic celebrated his birthday by scoring on his return from injury to give Borussia Dortmund a late 1-0 win at Club Brugge in the Champions League on Tuesday.

The 20-year-old American, who hadn't played since Aug. 26 due to muscular problems, came on with around 20 minutes remaining and scored in the 85th when Matej Mitrovic's attempted clearance rebounded off his shin and looped in over Brugge goalkeeper Karlo Letica.

Pulisic had missed two Bundesliga games for Dortmund and the U.S. friendlies against Brazil and Mexico.

Mario Goetze made a rare start for Dortmund but was unable to provide much of a spark against the spirited hosts.

Brugge was back in the Champions League group stage after a 13-year absence and created the better chances before Pulisic's goal.

Neither of the Group A hosts won on Tuesday with Atletico Madrid beating Monaco 2-1.

___

