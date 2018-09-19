  1. Home
  2. World

Galatasaray beats Lokomotiv on return to Champions League

By  Associated Press
2018/09/19 05:01
Galatasaray's forward Garry Rodrigues, left, celebrates after scoring against Lokomotiv Moscow during the Champions League Group D soccer match betwee

Galatasaray's forward Garry Rodrigues, left, celebrates after scoring against Lokomotiv Moscow during the Champions League Group D soccer match betwee

Galatasaray's forward Garry Rodrigues celebrates after scoring against Lokomotiv Moscow during the Champions League Group D soccer match between Galat

Galatasaray's forward Garry Rodrigues celebrates after scoring against Lokomotiv Moscow during the Champions League Group D soccer match between Galat

Galatasaray's forward Garry Rodrigues, centre, fights for the ball with Lokomotiv Moscow's midfielder Grzegorz Krychowiak left and midfielder Vladisla

Galatasaray's forward Garry Rodrigues, centre, fights for the ball with Lokomotiv Moscow's midfielder Grzegorz Krychowiak left and midfielder Vladisla

Galatasaray's forward Eren Derdiyok, left no 9, scores against Lokomotiv Moscow, during the Champions League Group D soccer match between Galatasaray

Galatasaray's forward Eren Derdiyok, left no 9, scores against Lokomotiv Moscow, during the Champions League Group D soccer match between Galatasaray

Galatasaray's forward Eren Derdiyok, jumps to celebrate after scoring against Lokomotiv Moscow, during the Champions League Group D soccer match betwe

Galatasaray's forward Eren Derdiyok, jumps to celebrate after scoring against Lokomotiv Moscow, during the Champions League Group D soccer match betwe

ISTANBUL (AP) — Galatasaray returned to the Champions League in style on Tuesday, beating Lokomotiv Moscow 3-0.

After spending two seasons outside Europe's premier club competition, the Turkish champion beat its Russian counterpart with high-tempo tactics and swift counterattacks in the Group D game.

Garry Rodrigues gave Galatasaray the lead in the ninth minute with a low hard shot from just outside the penalty area. Lokomotiv keeper Guilherme got a hand to the ball, but couldn't stop it.

Eren Derdiyok doubled Galatasaray's lead in the 67th when he curled a free kick around the Lokomotiv wall. Only Guilherme's outstretched hand stopped Rodrigues making it 3-0 on a breakaway in the 75th.

Galatasaray midfielder Badou Ndiaye was sent off in the 87th after earning a second yellow card for a late tackle on Anton Miranchuk.

Selcuk Inan scored Galatasaray's third from the penalty spot in stoppage time after Guilherme brought down Emre Akbaba on a counterattack.

Porto and Schalke drew 1-1 in the other game in Group D.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports