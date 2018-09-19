CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Michael Jordan is donating $2 million dollars to assist residents affected by Hurricane Florence.

The former NBA star says the destruction caused by Hurricane Florence to his hometown of Wilmington, North Carolina, prompted him to act quickly.

Jordan told The Associated Press on Tuesday that "I felt like I had to act in a sense that this is my home."

The six-time NBA champion and Charlotte Hornets owner contributed $1 million each to the American Red Cross and the Foundation For The Carolinas' Hurricane Florence Response Fund.

The 55-year-old Jordan still has family and friends in coastal North Carolina. He says he watched the devastation caused by the hurricane on television and has touched base with them to make sure they were safe.

___

