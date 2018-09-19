BOSTON (AP) — The world-renowned Boston Symphony Orchestra nearly missed the last stop on its European tour after getting stuck in Paris.

Orchestra brass had to scramble to get enough musicians to Amsterdam for the tour finale. Many wound up stranded in the French capital, forcing music director Andris Nelsons and others to hastily redo the program.

It happened Monday when the symphony's Luxair charter flight to the Netherlands had a mechanical problem and was canceled.

Symphony president and CEO Mark Volpe tells The Associated Press everyone adopted a "show must go on" mindset and picked new pieces that could be performed without the full orchestra. He says scores of players couldn't reach Amsterdam in time.

But Volpe said Tuesday it all ended on a high note with a thunderous standing ovation.