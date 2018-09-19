LOS ANGELES (AP) — A California doctor who appeared in a reality TV dating show and a woman co-defendant have been charged with drugging and sexually assaulting two women, and authorities suspect there may be many more victims.

Orange County District Attorney Tony Rackauckas (ruh-KAH-kuhs) announced charges Tuesday against 38-year-old orthopedic surgeon Grant W. Robicheaux (roh-bih-shoh) of Newport Beach and 31-year-old Cerissa Laura Riley of Brea.

The district attorney showed reporters video of Robicheaux from a 2014 Bravo TV show called "Online Dating Rituals of the American Male" in an episode titled "Three's A Crowd."

Rackauckas says the two women who were assaulted met the pair socially. Charges include rape by use of drugs, oral copulation by anesthesia or controlled substance, among others.

Neither defendant could be immediately reached for comment by telephone.