BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Lionel Messi scored a hat trick to help Barcelona open its Champions League campaign with a 4-0 win over PSV Eindhoven on Tuesday.

Ousmane Dembele also scored for Barcelona, which was already 3-0 up when it was reduced to 10 men as defender Samuel Umtiti was sent off with a second yellow card for a hard foul in the 79th.

Messi's first goal came with a beautiful free kick in the 32nd minute at Camp Nou Stadium. He curled the ball over the PSV wall from 25 meters (yards) out into the top corner beyond the reach of goalkeeper Jeroen Zoet.

Dembele added to the lead with a well-placed shot from outside the area in the 75th, and Messi sealed the victory with goals in the 77th and 87th minutes.

Umtiti was sent off after a foul on PSV forward Hirving Lozano while trying to stop a breakaway.

The Group B result extended Barcelona's unbeaten run at home to 27 matches in UEFA competitions. The Catalan club has won 25 matches and drawn only two during the streak.

PSV, back in the Champions League after a one-year absence, is winless in seven matches at the group stage of the European competition.

