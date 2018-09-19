TORONTO (AP) — To play any brother, by blood or not, of John C. Reilly is an intimidating prospect given just how firmly entrenched Will Ferrell is as Reilly's on-screen sibling.

"Step Brothers," their 2008 comedy classic that took the adolescent adult to absurdist extremes, looms large. It did even for Joaquin Phoenix in deciding to play Reilly's brother in "The Sisters Brothers," Jacques Audiard's arch but savage Western. Phoenix considers "Step Brothers" one of his all-time favorites.

The two films are worlds apart. But they are both centered on the subtle and combustible chemistry of brothers. And for Reilly, both Ferrell and Phoenix are two of the funniest people he's ever met. "Both," he says, "have made me pee my pants and fall down laughing."