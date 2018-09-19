RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. (AP) — The Latest on the fatal shooting of a sheriff's deputy near Sacramento, California (all times local):

11:10 a.m.

Authorities have identified a 38-year-old man accused of shooting two Sacramento County sheriff's deputies.

The sheriff's department said Tuesday that Anton Lemon Moore of Rancho Cordova is hospitalized after being shot multiple times during a shootout with deputies Monday. He's also known as Anton Lemon Paris.

Sheriff Scott Jones says Moore shot at deputies when they responded to a routine call about a conflict at an auto parts store in Rancho Cordova, just outside Sacramento.

Twenty-seven-year-old Deputy Mark Stasyuk was killed and 28-year-old Deputy Julie Robertson was shot in the arm. Robertson is expected to recover.

The sheriff says Moore was captured after a shootout with two other deputies nearby.

The sheriff's department says a bystander who was hit in the crossfire is stable but remains hospitalized.

___

12 a.m.

