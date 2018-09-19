White House releases new biodefense strategy

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration says it is taking a more comprehensive approach to preparing the nation for biological attacks and outbreaks of infectious disease.

The White House on Tuesday released a national biodefense strategy that President Donald Trump said takes a "new direction" with a more coordinated approach based on lessons learned from past incidents such as the West Africa Ebola epidemic of 2014.

The Department of Health and Human Services is designated as the lead agency in coordinating federal biodefense actions and assessing whether the plan is working.

The strategy was required by the Congress in 2017.

At a White House briefing, John Bolton, the president's national security adviser, told reporters there is "no particular immediate threat" of biological attack, although other officials have said the risk is growing.