MAIDUGURI, Nigeria (AP) — Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari is strongly condemning Boko Haram's killing of a Red Cross aid worker and vows his government will do everything possible to ensure the safe return of all held by the extremist group.

Saifura Hussaini Ahmed Khorsa was kidnapped in March along with two other health workers after an attack on a military facility in the northeastern town of Rann. The International Committee of the Red Cross announced Monday she had been killed.

Buhari calls the killing "an act of extreme barbarism; utterly reprehensible and inhuman."

Boko Haram still holds Khorsa's two colleagues and a Christian girl, Leah Sharibu, who was seized in February during a mass abduction of schoolgirls in Dapchi.

The extremists have killed more than 20,000 people and kidnapped thousands during their nine-year insurgency.