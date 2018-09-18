SAO PAULO (AP) — The presidential candidate who has taken the place of barred former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva says he won't pardon the ex-leader if he wins election.

Fernando Haddad's adversaries accuse him of planning to absolve da Silva if he wins the October election. Haddad replaced da Silva as the Workers' Party candidate last week after the former president was barred from running because of a corruption conviction. Da Silva had been leading polls despite serving a prison sentence.

Haddad said during an interview with the G1 news portal and CBN radio Tuesday that da Silva is committed to proving his innocence. When pressed on whether he would issue a pardon if da Silva can't overturn his conviction, Haddad said: "No to the pardon."