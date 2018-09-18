WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — The Latest on flooding in areas affected by Florence (all times local):

10 a.m.

South Carolina's governor plans to meet with top Department of Defense leaders to discuss the state's response to Florence.

The South Carolina National Guard says in a news release that Gov. Henry McMaster was to meet Tuesday with U.S. Air Force Gen. Terrence J. O'Shaughnessy at the state's emergency response headquarters.

O'Shaughnessy is Commander of the U.S. Northern Command and North American Aerospace Defense Command.

Also scheduled to attend Tuesday's briefing are the chief of the National Guard Bureau and the adjutant general of South Carolina.

McMaster flew over parts of the state Monday in a National Guard helicopter, observing areas already experiencing flooding from Florence. Officials say flooding could continue to worsen for several days as water flows into the state from flooded areas in North Carolina.

1 a.m.

Officials are about to begin distributing food, water and tarps in Wilmington, North Carolina, which remains mostly cut off by floodwaters from Hurricane Florence.

County officials say workers will begin handing out supplies to stranded residents in the city of 120,000 people beginning Tuesday morning.

One road was opened into Wilmington at least briefly, and items have been brought into the city by big military trucks and helicopters.

The death toll from Florence has risen to at least 32 people in three states, with 25 fatalities in North Carolina.

Remnants of the once-powerful Category 4 hurricane are now a rainy, windy mass of low pressure. The system has speeded up on a path toward the heavily populated Northeast.

