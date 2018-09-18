An unidentified family member carries Ruth Brady to safety at the Wilmington airport in Wilmington, N.C., Monday, Sept. 17, 2018. Brady was one of sev
A man waits in a long line waiting for gas to arrive at a station near Wilmington, N.C., Monday, Sept. 17, 2018. Floodwaters from Hurricane Florence h
FILE- In this Monday, Sept. 17, 2018, file photo flooded vehicles sit on a closed section of Interstate 95 in Lumberton, N.C., where the Lumber river
Willie Schubert of Pollocksville, N.C., right, shakes the hand of U.S. Coast Guard rescue swimmer Samuel Knoeppel, left, as flight mechanic, David Fra
A tow truck splashes through standing water along a closed section of Interstate 95 in Lumberton, N.C., Monday, Sept. 17, 2018 following flooding from
U.S. Coast Guard rescue swimmer Samuel Knoeppel, center, and Randy Haba, bottom right, approach to Willie Schubert of Pollocksville, N.C., on a strand
Water rushes just underneath a bridge in Lumberton, N.C., in the aftermath of Hurricane Florence, Monday, Sept. 17, 2018. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
A National Guard vehicle drives past a truck washed off the roadway from floodwaters in Dillon, S.C., Monday, Sept. 17, 2018, in the aftermath of Hurr
Tombstones sit submerged in floodwaters from Hurricane Florence, in a cemetery in Marion, S.C., Monday, Sept. 17, 2018. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Willie Delong, of Holly Ridge, N.C., fills gas cans at a convenience store in Wilmington, N.C., Monday, Sept. 17, 2018. Delong traveled over an hour t
Homes and a power station are surrounded by floodwaters in the aftermath of Hurricane Florence in Newport, N.C., Monday, Sept. 17, 2018. (AP Photo/Tom
Floodwaters surround homes in the aftermath of Hurricane Florence in Newport, N.C., Monday, Sept. 17, 2018. (AP Photo/Tom Copeland)
Members of the U.S. Coast Guard Shallow Water Rescue Team check on a flooded neighborhood in Lumberton, N.C., Monday, Sept. 17, 2018, in the aftermath
Residents walk through a flooded neighborhood in Lumberton, N.C., Monday, Sept. 17, 2018, in the aftermath of Hurricane Florence. (AP Photo/Gerry Broo
WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — The Latest on flooding in areas affected by Florence (all times local):
10 a.m.
South Carolina's governor plans to meet with top Department of Defense leaders to discuss the state's response to Florence.
The South Carolina National Guard says in a news release that Gov. Henry McMaster was to meet Tuesday with U.S. Air Force Gen. Terrence J. O'Shaughnessy at the state's emergency response headquarters.
O'Shaughnessy is Commander of the U.S. Northern Command and North American Aerospace Defense Command.
Also scheduled to attend Tuesday's briefing are the chief of the National Guard Bureau and the adjutant general of South Carolina.
McMaster flew over parts of the state Monday in a National Guard helicopter, observing areas already experiencing flooding from Florence. Officials say flooding could continue to worsen for several days as water flows into the state from flooded areas in North Carolina.
___
1 a.m.
Officials are about to begin distributing food, water and tarps in Wilmington, North Carolina, which remains mostly cut off by floodwaters from Hurricane Florence.
County officials say workers will begin handing out supplies to stranded residents in the city of 120,000 people beginning Tuesday morning.
One road was opened into Wilmington at least briefly, and items have been brought into the city by big military trucks and helicopters.
The death toll from Florence has risen to at least 32 people in three states, with 25 fatalities in North Carolina.
Remnants of the once-powerful Category 4 hurricane are now a rainy, windy mass of low pressure. The system has speeded up on a path toward the heavily populated Northeast.
___
