TAIPEI (Taiwan News)--Taipei Rapid Transit Corporation (TRTC) has expanded the number of waiting zones dedicated to expecting mothers to all Taipei Metro stations to offer added convenience and safety during their travel on Taipei Metro, the TRTC said in a news release last week.

The concept of priority queuing areas for expectant moms was first tried out at selected locations along the Tamsui-Xinyi (Red) Line and Songshan-Xindian (Green) Line

“The dedicated waiting zones are marked by pink-color signs/banners and cardboard stands,” the company said, adding that posters will be set up inside the corresponding train carriages to help passengers identify the special waiting zones.

The TRTC said that pregnant woman stickers are also available at information counters across all Taipei Metro stations.

For more information, please visit the Chinese website of the TRTC.