BEIJING (AP) — IOC vice president Juan Antonio Samaranch says he is satisfied that snow-making for the 2022 Beijing Olympics won't bring lasting damage to the environment.

Samaranch tells The Associated Press that Beijing's air and water quality are constantly improving and says he is "very confident and comfortable" with assurances on the environment from local organizers.

Samaranch also says the IOC will not address issues related to China's often-criticized human rights record.

Beijing and its environs generally get only a dusting of snow during the long, dry winter and Beijing will rely heavily on man-made snow for many Olympic events. The Nordic events will be held in the Zhaolong ski area in neighboring Hebei province, which generally receives more natural snow cover.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports