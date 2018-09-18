TAIPEI (Taiwan News)— A highly touted special Starbucks café will open at “Hui-Lan” Bay (洄瀾灣) in Ji'an Township, Hualien County on Sep 26, featuring container architecture and the brand’s first drive-thru service in the county.

The architecture of the special Starbucks café was designed by Kengo Kuma, an award-winning Japanese architect who visits Taiwan often, multiple media reports said.

The Starbucks café was made from a bunch of shipping containers that align with and stack on top of one another in three layers like sprayed twigs to symbolize the imagery of a “big tree,” reports said. The architecture of the café also reportedly utilized the mechanics of the bucket arch (Dougong in Chinese) structure, a system of brackets unique to traditional Chinese architecture, to provide sturdiness for the building.

The interior of the café keeps the original features of shipping containers, with only parts of the walls being decorated with wood panels and the bright colors peculiar to the Amis people, according to Starbucks.

(photo courtesy of Starbucks)