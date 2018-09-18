Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Tuesday, September 18, 2018

City/Town, Country;Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (F);Tuesday's Low Temp (F);Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (F);Wednesday's Low Temp (F);Wednesday's Wind Direction;Wednesday's Wind Speed (MPH);Wednesday's Humidity (%);Wednesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Wednesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Clouds and sun;85;76;A t-storm in spots;85;76;SW;8;80%;66%;8

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and hot;111;84;Sunny and very warm;106;84;NNE;10;31%;0%;9

Aleppo, Syria;Mostly sunny;96;70;Mostly sunny and hot;97;69;NW;9;22%;0%;6

Algiers, Algeria;A t-storm in spots;86;69;Mostly sunny;81;68;E;6;62%;63%;6

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Mostly sunny;74;58;Clouds and sunshine;72;60;SW;15;75%;32%;4

Anchorage, United States;A passing shower;61;48;Clouds and sun;61;46;NNW;4;81%;44%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Not as hot;92;69;Mostly cloudy;86;65;NNW;8;30%;44%;6

Astana, Kazakhstan;Becoming cloudy;64;43;Decreasing clouds;67;46;SSE;12;41%;1%;2

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunny and pleasant;82;66;A stray a.m. t-storm;83;67;E;6;75%;82%;9

Athens, Greece;Partly sunny;82;69;Nice with sunshine;81;68;NNW;12;46%;5%;6

Auckland, New Zealand;A little p.m. rain;64;57;Clouds and sun;64;55;SE;11;79%;12%;6

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and hot;111;80;Mostly sunny and hot;110;78;W;6;21%;0%;6

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Clearing;90;72;Afternoon showers;94;72;SSE;4;66%;100%;11

Bangalore, India;Mostly cloudy;83;66;Mostly cloudy;84;65;WNW;9;60%;33%;5

Bangkok, Thailand;Cloudy, a t-storm;89;75;A t-storm in spots;83;76;W;5;90%;76%;3

Barcelona, Spain;Thunderstorms;80;69;A shower or t-storm;80;67;NE;10;77%;80%;5

Beijing, China;Cloudy;77;63;Partly sunny;79;63;S;5;57%;31%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;Warm with sunshine;85;60;Sunny and very warm;86;59;ESE;8;41%;6%;5

Berlin, Germany;Turning sunny, warm;87;60;Partly sunny, warm;83;61;S;6;51%;17%;4

Bogota, Colombia;A shower or two;67;47;Clouds and sunshine;68;47;ESE;8;64%;44%;13

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;83;59;Couple of t-storms;83;57;ESE;7;72%;72%;12

Bratislava, Slovakia;Sunny and very warm;80;56;Clouds and sun, warm;81;59;NE;6;52%;5%;4

Brussels, Belgium;Partly sunny, warm;78;59;Clouds and sun;74;59;SW;9;62%;22%;4

Bucharest, Romania;Partly sunny, nice;79;52;Partly sunny;78;51;SE;6;53%;0%;5

Budapest, Hungary;Plenty of sunshine;81;54;Sunny and very warm;84;58;ENE;5;52%;4%;4

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Turning cloudy;73;59;Partly sunny;68;51;W;11;57%;0%;6

Bujumbura, Burundi;Episodes of sunshine;89;67;A t-storm in spots;89;64;WNW;5;29%;49%;13

Busan, South Korea;Partly sunny, humid;80;68;A little a.m. rain;78;69;SE;5;77%;86%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Plenty of sun;95;74;Abundant sunshine;95;73;N;7;34%;0%;8

Cape Town, South Africa;Mostly cloudy;59;48;Rain tapering off;55;44;SSE;14;65%;66%;4

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;82;70;A t-storm in spots;83;70;SSE;4;58%;74%;11

Chennai, India;A t-storm in spots;91;78;Cloudy, a t-storm;90;77;SSW;9;73%;66%;4

Chicago, United States;A t-storm in spots;81;67;A little p.m. rain;79;69;SE;8;79%;74%;3

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Cloudy with a shower;88;79;Cloudy with showers;86;78;SW;11;81%;100%;2

Copenhagen, Denmark;Warm with sunshine;72;56;Partly sunny;68;58;S;9;69%;62%;3

Dakar, Senegal;Becoming cloudy;86;78;Clouds and sun;84;79;WNW;4;80%;44%;11

Dallas, United States;Mostly sunny, warm;95;76;Mostly sunny;94;76;SSE;7;61%;28%;6

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Sun and clouds;92;68;A shower in the a.m.;86;72;S;8;73%;90%;11

Delhi, India;Sunshine, less humid;95;77;Sunny and very warm;96;79;E;8;51%;0%;8

Denver, United States;Partly sunny;93;62;A p.m. t-storm;87;59;WNW;6;34%;82%;6

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Very hot;99;82;Mostly cloudy, hot;98;81;SSE;5;65%;63%;5

Dili, East Timor;Turning out cloudy;96;71;Partly sunny;92;70;SE;7;45%;3%;8

Dublin, Ireland;A thundershower;68;50;Very windy;61;45;SW;35;66%;73%;3

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunny and very warm;92;57;Plenty of sun;88;58;NNE;6;18%;3%;6

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Decreasing clouds;80;69;Humid with some sun;79;70;NE;6;82%;26%;6

Hanoi, Vietnam;Showers and t-storms;85;77;Showers and t-storms;88;77;E;6;81%;81%;6

Harare, Zimbabwe;Plenty of sun;90;59;Plenty of sun;87;59;NE;8;24%;0%;11

Havana, Cuba;A shower or t-storm;88;73;Thunderstorms;87;73;SE;5;75%;74%;8

Helsinki, Finland;Spotty showers;58;55;Partly sunny;66;57;WSW;16;84%;14%;3

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Morning rain;90;76;A t-storm or two;89;76;SSW;7;82%;92%;7

Hong Kong, China;A stray thunderstorm;90;78;A morning shower;89;77;SSE;5;75%;63%;9

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny, breezy;87;74;Mostly sunny;90;76;NNE;5;59%;13%;10

Hyderabad, India;A t-storm in spots;88;72;A p.m. t-storm;88;72;NW;7;61%;66%;11

Islamabad, Pakistan;Plenty of sunshine;96;68;Plenty of sunshine;95;70;N;6;43%;0%;7

Istanbul, Turkey;Some sun, pleasant;73;66;Mostly sunny, nice;77;67;NE;12;61%;2%;5

Jakarta, Indonesia;Sun and clouds;95;75;Cloudy;93;76;NE;7;58%;44%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Partly sunny, warm;98;84;Sunny and pleasant;96;85;NW;8;62%;3%;10

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunny and very warm;89;56;Sunny and very warm;90;54;S;10;12%;0%;9

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunshine, very hot;97;54;Plenty of sun;91;54;NNW;5;8%;0%;7

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunny and pleasant;89;79;Mostly sunny;89;78;WSW;13;61%;1%;9

Kathmandu, Nepal;Sunshine and nice;86;65;A stray p.m. t-storm;86;65;SSE;5;68%;72%;9

Khartoum, Sudan;Partly sunny;102;82;Mostly sunny;99;81;SE;8;37%;11%;11

Kiev, Ukraine;Clouds and sun;76;50;Partly sunny, warm;77;54;WSW;6;61%;3%;4

Kingston, Jamaica;A shower or t-storm;88;81;A t-storm in spots;91;79;ENE;14;64%;51%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Clouds and sun;90;72;Clouds and sun;91;72;WSW;7;52%;38%;7

Kolkata, India;A t-storm around;97;80;Hot with high clouds;98;80;ESE;7;61%;76%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Afternoon showers;87;74;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;75;ENE;3;82%;66%;6

La Paz, Bolivia;Mostly sunny;63;27;Sunny and pleasant;64;30;E;8;11%;0%;13

Lagos, Nigeria;A p.m. t-storm;85;77;A shower or t-storm;85;76;SW;9;76%;66%;6

Lima, Peru;Sun and some clouds;65;58;Partly sunny;65;58;S;9;78%;2%;11

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny, nice;82;62;Mostly sunny;84;62;N;7;57%;0%;6

London, United Kingdom;Increasingly windy;72;60;Very windy, a shower;70;58;SW;28;71%;80%;3

Los Angeles, United States;Sunny;82;60;Plenty of sunshine;81;62;SSE;6;55%;1%;7

Luanda, Angola;Clearing;81;71;Turning sunny, nice;81;70;WSW;8;72%;29%;12

Madrid, Spain;Partly sunny;86;64;Mostly sunny, warm;89;64;NNE;3;50%;4%;5

Male, Maldives;Cloudy;85;82;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;82;WNW;13;68%;78%;7

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm around;94;78;Lots of sun, nice;94;79;ESE;5;63%;39%;12

Manila, Philippines;A thunderstorm;90;77;A p.m. t-storm;87;78;E;5;78%;78%;5

Melbourne, Australia;Partly sunny, windy;68;44;A shower or two;58;40;WNW;11;56%;58%;5

Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. t-storm;73;56;A p.m. t-storm;75;58;NNE;4;59%;74%;10

Miami, United States;A t-storm in spots;89;79;A t-storm in spots;90;77;S;6;68%;50%;8

Minsk, Belarus;Mild with some sun;70;49;Partly sunny, warm;77;54;WSW;8;74%;6%;3

Mogadishu, Somalia;Nice with sunshine;84;76;Mostly sunny;84;76;SSW;10;72%;28%;13

Montevideo, Uruguay;Partly sunny;72;57;Mostly sunny;66;52;WSW;13;66%;3%;6

Montreal, Canada;Partly sunny;73;50;Cooler with some sun;65;50;ESE;3;63%;11%;3

Moscow, Russia;Partly sunny;61;47;Rain and drizzle;71;56;W;9;66%;55%;3

Mumbai, India;A shower in the p.m.;88;77;A t-storm in spots;88;77;NNW;5;74%;73%;10

Nairobi, Kenya;Partly sunny, nice;82;52;Partly sunny;80;53;NNE;7;51%;29%;12

New York, United States;Thunderstorms;81;68;Clouds and sun;79;64;ESE;8;67%;25%;5

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and very warm;93;70;Sunny and very warm;94;70;WNW;7;33%;1%;6

Novosibirsk, Russia;Mostly sunny;56;34;Mostly sunny;56;38;ESE;6;57%;0%;3

Osaka-shi, Japan;Clouds and sun, nice;84;66;Mostly sunny, nice;84;67;NNE;6;48%;19%;7

Oslo, Norway;Cloudy;66;56;Mostly cloudy;67;50;SSW;11;75%;74%;2

Ottawa, Canada;Not as warm;72;49;Partly sunny;67;45;S;6;67%;8%;3

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A p.m. shower or two;85;78;A passing shower;84;78;ESE;16;76%;79%;11

Panama City, Panama;A shower or t-storm;87;77;Showers and t-storms;86;76;NW;7;84%;87%;7

Paramaribo, Suriname;Partly sunny;91;76;Showers around;92;76;ENE;7;73%;63%;12

Paris, France;Variable cloudiness;79;58;Clouds and sun;78;57;WSW;8;53%;16%;4

Perth, Australia;Mostly sunny;66;47;Mostly sunny;69;51;SE;8;62%;1%;7

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Cloudy, a t-storm;86;76;Cloudy, a t-storm;88;75;W;5;75%;64%;5

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Mostly cloudy;82;75;A little p.m. rain;84;75;SSE;18;79%;86%;3

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;90;76;A t-storm in spots;96;74;SE;6;49%;42%;11

Prague, Czech Republic;Sunny and very warm;82;57;Partly sunny, warm;82;57;S;2;57%;47%;4

Pyongyang, North Korea;Decreasing clouds;83;51;Clouds and sun, nice;78;58;NE;4;70%;7%;4

Quito, Ecuador;Mostly cloudy;72;52;A little p.m. rain;73;52;SSW;10;48%;60%;13

Rabat, Morocco;Clouds and sun, nice;82;67;Mostly sunny, nice;84;66;SW;7;65%;2%;7

Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny;82;76;A morning shower;83;76;SE;9;71%;75%;12

Reykjavik, Iceland;Variable cloudiness;52;43;Turning cloudy;51;38;N;15;62%;2%;2

Riga, Latvia;Partly sunny, warm;71;55;Mostly sunny, warm;77;55;WSW;10;67%;5%;3

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Clouds and sun;84;72;Clouds and sun;86;71;ENE;7;66%;2%;9

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;104;77;Sunny and very warm;107;77;E;6;12%;0%;9

Rome, Italy;Showers and t-storms;83;65;Partly sunny;83;65;N;5;65%;66%;5

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Inc. clouds;62;54;Mostly sunny, mild;70;57;W;9;81%;33%;3

San Francisco, United States;Clouds, then sun;65;53;Low clouds, then sun;69;53;WSW;8;63%;1%;5

San Jose, Costa Rica;A thunderstorm;78;65;Showers and t-storms;78;65;SE;5;76%;73%;10

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Some sun, a shower;87;79;Spotty showers;88;78;ESE;13;73%;85%;8

San Salvador, El Salvador;A t-storm in spots;76;65;Showers and t-storms;76;66;NNE;4;99%;82%;10

Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly sunny;83;54;Sunny and pleasant;84;54;NNW;8;19%;6%;13

Santiago, Chile;Showers, some heavy;58;37;Cloudy and cool;64;44;NE;3;47%;16%;3

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm in spots;86;75;A t-storm in spots;87;74;N;6;77%;64%;11

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partial sunshine;80;57;Sunshine, pleasant;82;55;NNW;5;58%;0%;5

Seattle, United States;Clouds and sunshine;66;49;A shower in the p.m.;67;54;SSW;5;66%;81%;4

Seoul, South Korea;Clouds and sun;83;60;Turning cloudy;81;64;WNW;4;64%;66%;3

Shanghai, China;Showers around;86;79;Cloudy and very warm;90;79;SE;7;76%;44%;4

Singapore, Singapore;Showers around;87;79;A t-storm in spots;87;80;SE;4;70%;87%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;Partly sunny, nice;78;48;Sunny and pleasant;77;46;SE;6;56%;2%;5

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;88;77;A passing shower;89;79;E;16;74%;80%;11

Stockholm, Sweden;Partly sunny, mild;70;59;Warm with some sun;71;59;SW;12;62%;9%;2

Sydney, Australia;Sunny and nice;75;57;Mostly sunny, nice;81;52;SW;13;36%;67%;6

Taipei City, Taiwan;Clouds and sun, warm;99;78;Sunny and very warm;95;77;ESE;9;59%;16%;9

Tallinn, Estonia;Clouds and sun;64;56;Breezy with sunshine;70;57;WSW;14;76%;13%;3

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny;90;64;Sun and clouds;90;65;SE;6;21%;7%;5

Tbilisi, Georgia;Partly sunny, nice;79;59;Turning sunny;76;57;N;8;56%;14%;5

Tehran, Iran;Mostly sunny, warm;95;72;Not as hot;89;68;NNE;6;22%;8%;7

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and delightful;88;74;Sunny and nice;88;74;NW;7;52%;0%;7

Tirana, Albania;Mostly sunny and hot;92;64;Sunny and hot;92;65;E;4;43%;4%;5

Tokyo, Japan;A couple of showers;75;68;Partly sunny, nice;77;67;ESE;9;55%;57%;6

Toronto, Canada;Partly sunny;75;59;Mostly sunny;68;61;E;7;72%;53%;5

Tripoli, Libya;Increasing clouds;88;75;Clouds and sun, nice;89;76;ESE;7;48%;11%;5

Tunis, Tunisia;A t-storm in spots;90;73;A stray thunderstorm;85;71;SSW;6;63%;55%;5

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Turning sunny;68;34;A little p.m. rain;60;28;NNW;9;59%;81%;3

Vancouver, Canada;Partial sunshine;63;48;A shower or two;62;49;ENE;4;70%;66%;3

Vienna, Austria;Sunny and very warm;81;56;Clouds and sun, warm;80;58;SSW;4;64%;39%;4

Vientiane, Laos;A stray p.m. t-storm;83;74;Cloudy, a t-storm;84;74;NE;6;80%;77%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Some sun and warm;73;53;Partly sunny, warm;77;53;W;8;71%;3%;3

Warsaw, Poland;Partly sunny, warm;81;57;Warm with some sun;82;58;SW;8;54%;8%;4

Wellington, New Zealand;Mostly sunny;54;45;Mostly sunny;62;52;N;6;71%;7%;5

Yangon, Myanmar;A t-storm or two;83;77;Rain, some heavy;81;76;SSE;8;88%;94%;3

Yerevan, Armenia;Some sun, pleasant;82;55;Sunshine and nice;78;54;NE;4;42%;12%;6

