Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Tuesday, September 18, 2018

City/Town, Country;Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (C);Tuesday's Low Temp (C);Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (C);Wednesday's Low Temp (C);Wednesday's Wind Direction;Wednesday's Wind Speed (KPH);Wednesday's Humidity (%);Wednesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Wednesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Clouds and sun;30;24;A t-storm in spots;30;24;SW;13;80%;66%;8

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and hot;44;29;Sunny and very warm;41;29;NNE;16;31%;0%;9

Aleppo, Syria;Mostly sunny;35;21;Mostly sunny and hot;36;21;NW;14;22%;0%;6

Algiers, Algeria;A t-storm in spots;30;20;Mostly sunny;27;20;E;9;62%;63%;6

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Mostly sunny;23;14;Clouds and sunshine;22;16;SW;25;75%;32%;4

Anchorage, United States;A passing shower;16;9;Clouds and sun;16;8;NNW;6;81%;44%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Not as hot;34;21;Mostly cloudy;30;18;NNW;13;30%;44%;6

Astana, Kazakhstan;Becoming cloudy;18;6;Decreasing clouds;19;8;SSE;19;41%;1%;2

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunny and pleasant;28;19;A stray a.m. t-storm;29;19;E;10;75%;82%;9

Athens, Greece;Partly sunny;28;21;Nice with sunshine;27;20;NNW;20;46%;5%;6

Auckland, New Zealand;A little p.m. rain;18;14;Clouds and sun;18;13;SE;18;79%;12%;6

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and hot;44;27;Mostly sunny and hot;44;26;W;10;21%;0%;6

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Clearing;32;22;Afternoon showers;35;22;SSE;7;66%;100%;11

Bangalore, India;Mostly cloudy;29;19;Mostly cloudy;29;18;WNW;14;60%;33%;5

Bangkok, Thailand;Cloudy, a t-storm;32;24;A t-storm in spots;28;24;W;8;90%;76%;3

Barcelona, Spain;Thunderstorms;27;20;A shower or t-storm;26;20;NE;17;77%;80%;5

Beijing, China;Cloudy;25;17;Partly sunny;26;17;S;8;57%;31%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;Warm with sunshine;29;16;Sunny and very warm;30;15;ESE;13;41%;6%;5

Berlin, Germany;Turning sunny, warm;31;15;Partly sunny, warm;28;16;S;10;51%;17%;4

Bogota, Colombia;A shower or two;19;8;Clouds and sunshine;20;9;ESE;12;64%;44%;13

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;28;15;Couple of t-storms;28;14;ESE;11;72%;72%;12

Bratislava, Slovakia;Sunny and very warm;27;13;Clouds and sun, warm;27;15;NE;9;52%;5%;4

Brussels, Belgium;Partly sunny, warm;25;15;Clouds and sun;23;15;SW;15;62%;22%;4

Bucharest, Romania;Partly sunny, nice;26;11;Partly sunny;26;11;SE;9;53%;0%;5

Budapest, Hungary;Plenty of sunshine;27;12;Sunny and very warm;29;14;ENE;7;52%;4%;4

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Turning cloudy;23;15;Partly sunny;20;11;W;17;57%;0%;6

Bujumbura, Burundi;Episodes of sunshine;32;19;A t-storm in spots;32;18;WNW;9;29%;49%;13

Busan, South Korea;Partly sunny, humid;27;20;A little a.m. rain;26;21;SE;9;77%;86%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Plenty of sun;35;23;Abundant sunshine;35;23;N;11;34%;0%;8

Cape Town, South Africa;Mostly cloudy;15;9;Rain tapering off;13;7;SSE;23;65%;66%;4

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;28;21;A t-storm in spots;29;21;SSE;6;58%;74%;11

Chennai, India;A t-storm in spots;33;25;Cloudy, a t-storm;32;25;SSW;14;73%;66%;4

Chicago, United States;A t-storm in spots;27;20;A little p.m. rain;26;21;SE;12;79%;74%;3

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Cloudy with a shower;31;26;Cloudy with showers;30;25;SW;18;81%;100%;2

Copenhagen, Denmark;Warm with sunshine;22;13;Partly sunny;20;14;S;14;69%;62%;3

Dakar, Senegal;Becoming cloudy;30;25;Clouds and sun;29;26;WNW;6;80%;44%;11

Dallas, United States;Mostly sunny, warm;35;25;Mostly sunny;35;24;SSE;12;61%;28%;6

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Sun and clouds;33;20;A shower in the a.m.;30;22;S;13;73%;90%;11

Delhi, India;Sunshine, less humid;35;25;Sunny and very warm;36;26;E;13;51%;0%;8

Denver, United States;Partly sunny;34;17;A p.m. t-storm;31;15;WNW;10;34%;82%;6

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Very hot;37;28;Mostly cloudy, hot;37;27;SSE;9;65%;63%;5

Dili, East Timor;Turning out cloudy;35;21;Partly sunny;33;21;SE;12;45%;3%;8

Dublin, Ireland;A thundershower;20;10;Very windy;16;7;SW;56;66%;73%;3

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunny and very warm;33;14;Plenty of sun;31;15;NNE;9;18%;3%;6

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Decreasing clouds;27;21;Humid with some sun;26;21;NE;9;82%;26%;6

Hanoi, Vietnam;Showers and t-storms;29;25;Showers and t-storms;31;25;E;10;81%;81%;6

Harare, Zimbabwe;Plenty of sun;32;15;Plenty of sun;30;15;NE;13;24%;0%;11

Havana, Cuba;A shower or t-storm;31;23;Thunderstorms;31;23;SE;8;75%;74%;8

Helsinki, Finland;Spotty showers;15;13;Partly sunny;19;14;WSW;25;84%;14%;3

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Morning rain;32;25;A t-storm or two;32;25;SSW;11;82%;92%;7

Hong Kong, China;A stray thunderstorm;32;25;A morning shower;32;25;SSE;8;75%;63%;9

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny, breezy;31;23;Mostly sunny;32;24;NNE;8;59%;13%;10

Hyderabad, India;A t-storm in spots;31;22;A p.m. t-storm;31;22;NW;12;61%;66%;11

Islamabad, Pakistan;Plenty of sunshine;35;20;Plenty of sunshine;35;21;N;10;43%;0%;7

Istanbul, Turkey;Some sun, pleasant;23;19;Mostly sunny, nice;25;20;NE;19;61%;2%;5

Jakarta, Indonesia;Sun and clouds;35;24;Cloudy;34;25;NE;11;58%;44%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Partly sunny, warm;37;29;Sunny and pleasant;35;29;NW;13;62%;3%;10

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunny and very warm;32;13;Sunny and very warm;32;12;S;16;12%;0%;9

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunshine, very hot;36;12;Plenty of sun;33;12;NNW;8;8%;0%;7

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunny and pleasant;32;26;Mostly sunny;32;26;WSW;21;61%;1%;9

Kathmandu, Nepal;Sunshine and nice;30;18;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;18;SSE;8;68%;72%;9

Khartoum, Sudan;Partly sunny;39;28;Mostly sunny;37;27;SE;13;37%;11%;11

Kiev, Ukraine;Clouds and sun;24;10;Partly sunny, warm;25;12;WSW;9;61%;3%;4

Kingston, Jamaica;A shower or t-storm;31;27;A t-storm in spots;33;26;ENE;22;64%;51%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Clouds and sun;32;22;Clouds and sun;33;22;WSW;12;52%;38%;7

Kolkata, India;A t-storm around;36;27;Hot with high clouds;37;27;ESE;11;61%;76%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Afternoon showers;31;23;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;24;ENE;5;82%;66%;6

La Paz, Bolivia;Mostly sunny;17;-3;Sunny and pleasant;18;-1;E;14;11%;0%;13

Lagos, Nigeria;A p.m. t-storm;29;25;A shower or t-storm;30;25;SW;14;76%;66%;6

Lima, Peru;Sun and some clouds;18;14;Partly sunny;18;14;S;14;78%;2%;11

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny, nice;28;17;Mostly sunny;29;17;N;11;57%;0%;6

London, United Kingdom;Increasingly windy;22;16;Very windy, a shower;21;14;SW;45;71%;80%;3

Los Angeles, United States;Sunny;28;16;Plenty of sunshine;27;17;SSE;9;55%;1%;7

Luanda, Angola;Clearing;27;21;Turning sunny, nice;27;21;WSW;12;72%;29%;12

Madrid, Spain;Partly sunny;30;18;Mostly sunny, warm;32;18;NNE;5;50%;4%;5

Male, Maldives;Cloudy;30;28;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;28;WNW;20;68%;78%;7

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm around;35;26;Lots of sun, nice;34;26;ESE;8;63%;39%;12

Manila, Philippines;A thunderstorm;32;25;A p.m. t-storm;31;26;E;8;78%;78%;5

Melbourne, Australia;Partly sunny, windy;20;7;A shower or two;14;5;WNW;17;56%;58%;5

Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. t-storm;23;13;A p.m. t-storm;24;14;NNE;7;59%;74%;10

Miami, United States;A t-storm in spots;32;26;A t-storm in spots;32;25;S;10;68%;50%;8

Minsk, Belarus;Mild with some sun;21;10;Partly sunny, warm;25;12;WSW;12;74%;6%;3

Mogadishu, Somalia;Nice with sunshine;29;25;Mostly sunny;29;25;SSW;17;72%;28%;13

Montevideo, Uruguay;Partly sunny;22;14;Mostly sunny;19;11;WSW;20;66%;3%;6

Montreal, Canada;Partly sunny;23;10;Cooler with some sun;18;10;ESE;5;63%;11%;3

Moscow, Russia;Partly sunny;16;8;Rain and drizzle;22;13;W;14;66%;55%;3

Mumbai, India;A shower in the p.m.;31;25;A t-storm in spots;31;25;NNW;8;74%;73%;10

Nairobi, Kenya;Partly sunny, nice;28;11;Partly sunny;27;12;NNE;11;51%;29%;12

New York, United States;Thunderstorms;27;20;Clouds and sun;26;18;ESE;13;67%;25%;5

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and very warm;34;21;Sunny and very warm;34;21;WNW;11;33%;1%;6

Novosibirsk, Russia;Mostly sunny;13;1;Mostly sunny;14;3;ESE;9;57%;0%;3

Osaka-shi, Japan;Clouds and sun, nice;29;19;Mostly sunny, nice;29;19;NNE;10;48%;19%;7

Oslo, Norway;Cloudy;19;13;Mostly cloudy;19;10;SSW;18;75%;74%;2

Ottawa, Canada;Not as warm;22;9;Partly sunny;20;7;S;9;67%;8%;3

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A p.m. shower or two;29;26;A passing shower;29;25;ESE;25;76%;79%;11

Panama City, Panama;A shower or t-storm;31;25;Showers and t-storms;30;25;NW;11;84%;87%;7

Paramaribo, Suriname;Partly sunny;33;24;Showers around;33;24;ENE;11;73%;63%;12

Paris, France;Variable cloudiness;26;14;Clouds and sun;25;14;WSW;12;53%;16%;4

Perth, Australia;Mostly sunny;19;8;Mostly sunny;20;11;SE;13;62%;1%;7

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Cloudy, a t-storm;30;24;Cloudy, a t-storm;31;24;W;8;75%;64%;5

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Mostly cloudy;28;24;A little p.m. rain;29;24;SSE;29;79%;86%;3

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;32;24;A t-storm in spots;35;23;SE;10;49%;42%;11

Prague, Czech Republic;Sunny and very warm;28;14;Partly sunny, warm;28;14;S;4;57%;47%;4

Pyongyang, North Korea;Decreasing clouds;28;11;Clouds and sun, nice;25;14;NE;6;70%;7%;4

Quito, Ecuador;Mostly cloudy;22;11;A little p.m. rain;23;11;SSW;17;48%;60%;13

Rabat, Morocco;Clouds and sun, nice;28;20;Mostly sunny, nice;29;19;SW;11;65%;2%;7

Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny;28;24;A morning shower;28;24;SE;15;71%;75%;12

Reykjavik, Iceland;Variable cloudiness;11;6;Turning cloudy;11;3;N;25;62%;2%;2

Riga, Latvia;Partly sunny, warm;22;13;Mostly sunny, warm;25;13;WSW;15;67%;5%;3

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Clouds and sun;29;22;Clouds and sun;30;21;ENE;11;66%;2%;9

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;40;25;Sunny and very warm;42;25;E;10;12%;0%;9

Rome, Italy;Showers and t-storms;28;19;Partly sunny;28;18;N;8;65%;66%;5

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Inc. clouds;16;12;Mostly sunny, mild;21;14;W;14;81%;33%;3

San Francisco, United States;Clouds, then sun;18;12;Low clouds, then sun;21;12;WSW;13;63%;1%;5

San Jose, Costa Rica;A thunderstorm;26;18;Showers and t-storms;26;18;SE;8;76%;73%;10

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Some sun, a shower;31;26;Spotty showers;31;25;ESE;21;73%;85%;8

San Salvador, El Salvador;A t-storm in spots;25;18;Showers and t-storms;25;19;NNE;6;99%;82%;10

Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly sunny;28;12;Sunny and pleasant;29;12;NNW;13;19%;6%;13

Santiago, Chile;Showers, some heavy;14;3;Cloudy and cool;18;7;NE;5;47%;16%;3

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm in spots;30;24;A t-storm in spots;30;24;N;9;77%;64%;11

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partial sunshine;27;14;Sunshine, pleasant;28;13;NNW;9;58%;0%;5

Seattle, United States;Clouds and sunshine;19;10;A shower in the p.m.;19;12;SSW;8;66%;81%;4

Seoul, South Korea;Clouds and sun;28;15;Turning cloudy;27;18;WNW;6;64%;66%;3

Shanghai, China;Showers around;30;26;Cloudy and very warm;32;26;SE;11;76%;44%;4

Singapore, Singapore;Showers around;30;26;A t-storm in spots;30;26;SE;7;70%;87%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;Partly sunny, nice;25;9;Sunny and pleasant;25;8;SE;10;56%;2%;5

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;31;25;A passing shower;31;26;E;26;74%;80%;11

Stockholm, Sweden;Partly sunny, mild;21;15;Warm with some sun;22;15;SW;19;62%;9%;2

Sydney, Australia;Sunny and nice;24;14;Mostly sunny, nice;27;11;SW;22;36%;67%;6

Taipei City, Taiwan;Clouds and sun, warm;37;26;Sunny and very warm;35;25;ESE;14;59%;16%;9

Tallinn, Estonia;Clouds and sun;18;13;Breezy with sunshine;21;14;WSW;23;76%;13%;3

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny;32;18;Sun and clouds;32;18;SE;10;21%;7%;5

Tbilisi, Georgia;Partly sunny, nice;26;15;Turning sunny;25;14;N;13;56%;14%;5

Tehran, Iran;Mostly sunny, warm;35;22;Not as hot;32;20;NNE;10;22%;8%;7

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and delightful;31;24;Sunny and nice;31;24;NW;12;52%;0%;7

Tirana, Albania;Mostly sunny and hot;34;18;Sunny and hot;33;18;E;7;43%;4%;5

Tokyo, Japan;A couple of showers;24;20;Partly sunny, nice;25;19;ESE;14;55%;57%;6

Toronto, Canada;Partly sunny;24;15;Mostly sunny;20;16;E;12;72%;53%;5

Tripoli, Libya;Increasing clouds;31;24;Clouds and sun, nice;31;24;ESE;12;48%;11%;5

Tunis, Tunisia;A t-storm in spots;32;23;A stray thunderstorm;30;22;SSW;9;63%;55%;5

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Turning sunny;20;1;A little p.m. rain;15;-2;NNW;14;59%;81%;3

Vancouver, Canada;Partial sunshine;17;9;A shower or two;17;9;ENE;6;70%;66%;3

Vienna, Austria;Sunny and very warm;27;13;Clouds and sun, warm;27;15;SSW;6;64%;39%;4

Vientiane, Laos;A stray p.m. t-storm;28;24;Cloudy, a t-storm;29;23;NE;9;80%;77%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Some sun and warm;23;12;Partly sunny, warm;25;12;W;13;71%;3%;3

Warsaw, Poland;Partly sunny, warm;27;14;Warm with some sun;28;14;SW;12;54%;8%;4

Wellington, New Zealand;Mostly sunny;12;7;Mostly sunny;17;11;N;9;71%;7%;5

Yangon, Myanmar;A t-storm or two;28;25;Rain, some heavy;27;24;SSE;14;88%;94%;3

Yerevan, Armenia;Some sun, pleasant;28;13;Sunshine and nice;26;12;NE;7;42%;12%;6

