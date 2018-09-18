Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Tuesday, September 18, 2018
_____
City/Town, Country;Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (C);Tuesday's Low Temp (C);Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (C);Wednesday's Low Temp (C);Wednesday's Wind Direction;Wednesday's Wind Speed (KPH);Wednesday's Humidity (%);Wednesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Wednesday's UV Index
Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Clouds and sun;30;24;A t-storm in spots;30;24;SW;13;80%;66%;8
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and hot;44;29;Sunny and very warm;41;29;NNE;16;31%;0%;9
Aleppo, Syria;Mostly sunny;35;21;Mostly sunny and hot;36;21;NW;14;22%;0%;6
Algiers, Algeria;A t-storm in spots;30;20;Mostly sunny;27;20;E;9;62%;63%;6
Amsterdam, Netherlands;Mostly sunny;23;14;Clouds and sunshine;22;16;SW;25;75%;32%;4
Anchorage, United States;A passing shower;16;9;Clouds and sun;16;8;NNW;6;81%;44%;2
Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Not as hot;34;21;Mostly cloudy;30;18;NNW;13;30%;44%;6
Astana, Kazakhstan;Becoming cloudy;18;6;Decreasing clouds;19;8;SSE;19;41%;1%;2
Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunny and pleasant;28;19;A stray a.m. t-storm;29;19;E;10;75%;82%;9
Athens, Greece;Partly sunny;28;21;Nice with sunshine;27;20;NNW;20;46%;5%;6
Auckland, New Zealand;A little p.m. rain;18;14;Clouds and sun;18;13;SE;18;79%;12%;6
Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and hot;44;27;Mostly sunny and hot;44;26;W;10;21%;0%;6
Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Clearing;32;22;Afternoon showers;35;22;SSE;7;66%;100%;11
Bangalore, India;Mostly cloudy;29;19;Mostly cloudy;29;18;WNW;14;60%;33%;5
Bangkok, Thailand;Cloudy, a t-storm;32;24;A t-storm in spots;28;24;W;8;90%;76%;3
Barcelona, Spain;Thunderstorms;27;20;A shower or t-storm;26;20;NE;17;77%;80%;5
Beijing, China;Cloudy;25;17;Partly sunny;26;17;S;8;57%;31%;3
Belgrade, Serbia;Warm with sunshine;29;16;Sunny and very warm;30;15;ESE;13;41%;6%;5
Berlin, Germany;Turning sunny, warm;31;15;Partly sunny, warm;28;16;S;10;51%;17%;4
Bogota, Colombia;A shower or two;19;8;Clouds and sunshine;20;9;ESE;12;64%;44%;13
Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;28;15;Couple of t-storms;28;14;ESE;11;72%;72%;12
Bratislava, Slovakia;Sunny and very warm;27;13;Clouds and sun, warm;27;15;NE;9;52%;5%;4
Brussels, Belgium;Partly sunny, warm;25;15;Clouds and sun;23;15;SW;15;62%;22%;4
Bucharest, Romania;Partly sunny, nice;26;11;Partly sunny;26;11;SE;9;53%;0%;5
Budapest, Hungary;Plenty of sunshine;27;12;Sunny and very warm;29;14;ENE;7;52%;4%;4
Buenos Aires, Argentina;Turning cloudy;23;15;Partly sunny;20;11;W;17;57%;0%;6
Bujumbura, Burundi;Episodes of sunshine;32;19;A t-storm in spots;32;18;WNW;9;29%;49%;13
Busan, South Korea;Partly sunny, humid;27;20;A little a.m. rain;26;21;SE;9;77%;86%;3
Cairo, Egypt;Plenty of sun;35;23;Abundant sunshine;35;23;N;11;34%;0%;8
Cape Town, South Africa;Mostly cloudy;15;9;Rain tapering off;13;7;SSE;23;65%;66%;4
Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;28;21;A t-storm in spots;29;21;SSE;6;58%;74%;11
Chennai, India;A t-storm in spots;33;25;Cloudy, a t-storm;32;25;SSW;14;73%;66%;4
Chicago, United States;A t-storm in spots;27;20;A little p.m. rain;26;21;SE;12;79%;74%;3
Colombo, Sri Lanka;Cloudy with a shower;31;26;Cloudy with showers;30;25;SW;18;81%;100%;2
Copenhagen, Denmark;Warm with sunshine;22;13;Partly sunny;20;14;S;14;69%;62%;3
Dakar, Senegal;Becoming cloudy;30;25;Clouds and sun;29;26;WNW;6;80%;44%;11
Dallas, United States;Mostly sunny, warm;35;25;Mostly sunny;35;24;SSE;12;61%;28%;6
Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Sun and clouds;33;20;A shower in the a.m.;30;22;S;13;73%;90%;11
Delhi, India;Sunshine, less humid;35;25;Sunny and very warm;36;26;E;13;51%;0%;8
Denver, United States;Partly sunny;34;17;A p.m. t-storm;31;15;WNW;10;34%;82%;6
Dhaka, Bangladesh;Very hot;37;28;Mostly cloudy, hot;37;27;SSE;9;65%;63%;5
Dili, East Timor;Turning out cloudy;35;21;Partly sunny;33;21;SE;12;45%;3%;8
Dublin, Ireland;A thundershower;20;10;Very windy;16;7;SW;56;66%;73%;3
Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunny and very warm;33;14;Plenty of sun;31;15;NNE;9;18%;3%;6
Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Decreasing clouds;27;21;Humid with some sun;26;21;NE;9;82%;26%;6
Hanoi, Vietnam;Showers and t-storms;29;25;Showers and t-storms;31;25;E;10;81%;81%;6
Harare, Zimbabwe;Plenty of sun;32;15;Plenty of sun;30;15;NE;13;24%;0%;11
Havana, Cuba;A shower or t-storm;31;23;Thunderstorms;31;23;SE;8;75%;74%;8
Helsinki, Finland;Spotty showers;15;13;Partly sunny;19;14;WSW;25;84%;14%;3
Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Morning rain;32;25;A t-storm or two;32;25;SSW;11;82%;92%;7
Hong Kong, China;A stray thunderstorm;32;25;A morning shower;32;25;SSE;8;75%;63%;9
Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny, breezy;31;23;Mostly sunny;32;24;NNE;8;59%;13%;10
Hyderabad, India;A t-storm in spots;31;22;A p.m. t-storm;31;22;NW;12;61%;66%;11
Islamabad, Pakistan;Plenty of sunshine;35;20;Plenty of sunshine;35;21;N;10;43%;0%;7
Istanbul, Turkey;Some sun, pleasant;23;19;Mostly sunny, nice;25;20;NE;19;61%;2%;5
Jakarta, Indonesia;Sun and clouds;35;24;Cloudy;34;25;NE;11;58%;44%;5
Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Partly sunny, warm;37;29;Sunny and pleasant;35;29;NW;13;62%;3%;10
Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunny and very warm;32;13;Sunny and very warm;32;12;S;16;12%;0%;9
Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunshine, very hot;36;12;Plenty of sun;33;12;NNW;8;8%;0%;7
Karachi, Pakistan;Sunny and pleasant;32;26;Mostly sunny;32;26;WSW;21;61%;1%;9
Kathmandu, Nepal;Sunshine and nice;30;18;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;18;SSE;8;68%;72%;9
Khartoum, Sudan;Partly sunny;39;28;Mostly sunny;37;27;SE;13;37%;11%;11
Kiev, Ukraine;Clouds and sun;24;10;Partly sunny, warm;25;12;WSW;9;61%;3%;4
Kingston, Jamaica;A shower or t-storm;31;27;A t-storm in spots;33;26;ENE;22;64%;51%;11
Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Clouds and sun;32;22;Clouds and sun;33;22;WSW;12;52%;38%;7
Kolkata, India;A t-storm around;36;27;Hot with high clouds;37;27;ESE;11;61%;76%;4
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Afternoon showers;31;23;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;24;ENE;5;82%;66%;6
La Paz, Bolivia;Mostly sunny;17;-3;Sunny and pleasant;18;-1;E;14;11%;0%;13
Lagos, Nigeria;A p.m. t-storm;29;25;A shower or t-storm;30;25;SW;14;76%;66%;6
Lima, Peru;Sun and some clouds;18;14;Partly sunny;18;14;S;14;78%;2%;11
Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny, nice;28;17;Mostly sunny;29;17;N;11;57%;0%;6
London, United Kingdom;Increasingly windy;22;16;Very windy, a shower;21;14;SW;45;71%;80%;3
Los Angeles, United States;Sunny;28;16;Plenty of sunshine;27;17;SSE;9;55%;1%;7
Luanda, Angola;Clearing;27;21;Turning sunny, nice;27;21;WSW;12;72%;29%;12
Madrid, Spain;Partly sunny;30;18;Mostly sunny, warm;32;18;NNE;5;50%;4%;5
Male, Maldives;Cloudy;30;28;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;28;WNW;20;68%;78%;7
Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm around;35;26;Lots of sun, nice;34;26;ESE;8;63%;39%;12
Manila, Philippines;A thunderstorm;32;25;A p.m. t-storm;31;26;E;8;78%;78%;5
Melbourne, Australia;Partly sunny, windy;20;7;A shower or two;14;5;WNW;17;56%;58%;5
Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. t-storm;23;13;A p.m. t-storm;24;14;NNE;7;59%;74%;10
Miami, United States;A t-storm in spots;32;26;A t-storm in spots;32;25;S;10;68%;50%;8
Minsk, Belarus;Mild with some sun;21;10;Partly sunny, warm;25;12;WSW;12;74%;6%;3
Mogadishu, Somalia;Nice with sunshine;29;25;Mostly sunny;29;25;SSW;17;72%;28%;13
Montevideo, Uruguay;Partly sunny;22;14;Mostly sunny;19;11;WSW;20;66%;3%;6
Montreal, Canada;Partly sunny;23;10;Cooler with some sun;18;10;ESE;5;63%;11%;3
Moscow, Russia;Partly sunny;16;8;Rain and drizzle;22;13;W;14;66%;55%;3
Mumbai, India;A shower in the p.m.;31;25;A t-storm in spots;31;25;NNW;8;74%;73%;10
Nairobi, Kenya;Partly sunny, nice;28;11;Partly sunny;27;12;NNE;11;51%;29%;12
New York, United States;Thunderstorms;27;20;Clouds and sun;26;18;ESE;13;67%;25%;5
Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and very warm;34;21;Sunny and very warm;34;21;WNW;11;33%;1%;6
Novosibirsk, Russia;Mostly sunny;13;1;Mostly sunny;14;3;ESE;9;57%;0%;3
Osaka-shi, Japan;Clouds and sun, nice;29;19;Mostly sunny, nice;29;19;NNE;10;48%;19%;7
Oslo, Norway;Cloudy;19;13;Mostly cloudy;19;10;SSW;18;75%;74%;2
Ottawa, Canada;Not as warm;22;9;Partly sunny;20;7;S;9;67%;8%;3
Pago Pago, American Samoa;A p.m. shower or two;29;26;A passing shower;29;25;ESE;25;76%;79%;11
Panama City, Panama;A shower or t-storm;31;25;Showers and t-storms;30;25;NW;11;84%;87%;7
Paramaribo, Suriname;Partly sunny;33;24;Showers around;33;24;ENE;11;73%;63%;12
Paris, France;Variable cloudiness;26;14;Clouds and sun;25;14;WSW;12;53%;16%;4
Perth, Australia;Mostly sunny;19;8;Mostly sunny;20;11;SE;13;62%;1%;7
Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Cloudy, a t-storm;30;24;Cloudy, a t-storm;31;24;W;8;75%;64%;5
Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Mostly cloudy;28;24;A little p.m. rain;29;24;SSE;29;79%;86%;3
Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;32;24;A t-storm in spots;35;23;SE;10;49%;42%;11
Prague, Czech Republic;Sunny and very warm;28;14;Partly sunny, warm;28;14;S;4;57%;47%;4
Pyongyang, North Korea;Decreasing clouds;28;11;Clouds and sun, nice;25;14;NE;6;70%;7%;4
Quito, Ecuador;Mostly cloudy;22;11;A little p.m. rain;23;11;SSW;17;48%;60%;13
Rabat, Morocco;Clouds and sun, nice;28;20;Mostly sunny, nice;29;19;SW;11;65%;2%;7
Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny;28;24;A morning shower;28;24;SE;15;71%;75%;12
Reykjavik, Iceland;Variable cloudiness;11;6;Turning cloudy;11;3;N;25;62%;2%;2
Riga, Latvia;Partly sunny, warm;22;13;Mostly sunny, warm;25;13;WSW;15;67%;5%;3
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Clouds and sun;29;22;Clouds and sun;30;21;ENE;11;66%;2%;9
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;40;25;Sunny and very warm;42;25;E;10;12%;0%;9
Rome, Italy;Showers and t-storms;28;19;Partly sunny;28;18;N;8;65%;66%;5
Saint Petersburg, Russia;Inc. clouds;16;12;Mostly sunny, mild;21;14;W;14;81%;33%;3
San Francisco, United States;Clouds, then sun;18;12;Low clouds, then sun;21;12;WSW;13;63%;1%;5
San Jose, Costa Rica;A thunderstorm;26;18;Showers and t-storms;26;18;SE;8;76%;73%;10
San Juan, Puerto Rico;Some sun, a shower;31;26;Spotty showers;31;25;ESE;21;73%;85%;8
San Salvador, El Salvador;A t-storm in spots;25;18;Showers and t-storms;25;19;NNE;6;99%;82%;10
Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly sunny;28;12;Sunny and pleasant;29;12;NNW;13;19%;6%;13
Santiago, Chile;Showers, some heavy;14;3;Cloudy and cool;18;7;NE;5;47%;16%;3
Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm in spots;30;24;A t-storm in spots;30;24;N;9;77%;64%;11
Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partial sunshine;27;14;Sunshine, pleasant;28;13;NNW;9;58%;0%;5
Seattle, United States;Clouds and sunshine;19;10;A shower in the p.m.;19;12;SSW;8;66%;81%;4
Seoul, South Korea;Clouds and sun;28;15;Turning cloudy;27;18;WNW;6;64%;66%;3
Shanghai, China;Showers around;30;26;Cloudy and very warm;32;26;SE;11;76%;44%;4
Singapore, Singapore;Showers around;30;26;A t-storm in spots;30;26;SE;7;70%;87%;5
Sofia, Bulgaria;Partly sunny, nice;25;9;Sunny and pleasant;25;8;SE;10;56%;2%;5
St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;31;25;A passing shower;31;26;E;26;74%;80%;11
Stockholm, Sweden;Partly sunny, mild;21;15;Warm with some sun;22;15;SW;19;62%;9%;2
Sydney, Australia;Sunny and nice;24;14;Mostly sunny, nice;27;11;SW;22;36%;67%;6
Taipei City, Taiwan;Clouds and sun, warm;37;26;Sunny and very warm;35;25;ESE;14;59%;16%;9
Tallinn, Estonia;Clouds and sun;18;13;Breezy with sunshine;21;14;WSW;23;76%;13%;3
Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny;32;18;Sun and clouds;32;18;SE;10;21%;7%;5
Tbilisi, Georgia;Partly sunny, nice;26;15;Turning sunny;25;14;N;13;56%;14%;5
Tehran, Iran;Mostly sunny, warm;35;22;Not as hot;32;20;NNE;10;22%;8%;7
Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and delightful;31;24;Sunny and nice;31;24;NW;12;52%;0%;7
Tirana, Albania;Mostly sunny and hot;34;18;Sunny and hot;33;18;E;7;43%;4%;5
Tokyo, Japan;A couple of showers;24;20;Partly sunny, nice;25;19;ESE;14;55%;57%;6
Toronto, Canada;Partly sunny;24;15;Mostly sunny;20;16;E;12;72%;53%;5
Tripoli, Libya;Increasing clouds;31;24;Clouds and sun, nice;31;24;ESE;12;48%;11%;5
Tunis, Tunisia;A t-storm in spots;32;23;A stray thunderstorm;30;22;SSW;9;63%;55%;5
Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Turning sunny;20;1;A little p.m. rain;15;-2;NNW;14;59%;81%;3
Vancouver, Canada;Partial sunshine;17;9;A shower or two;17;9;ENE;6;70%;66%;3
Vienna, Austria;Sunny and very warm;27;13;Clouds and sun, warm;27;15;SSW;6;64%;39%;4
Vientiane, Laos;A stray p.m. t-storm;28;24;Cloudy, a t-storm;29;23;NE;9;80%;77%;5
Vilnius, Lithuania;Some sun and warm;23;12;Partly sunny, warm;25;12;W;13;71%;3%;3
Warsaw, Poland;Partly sunny, warm;27;14;Warm with some sun;28;14;SW;12;54%;8%;4
Wellington, New Zealand;Mostly sunny;12;7;Mostly sunny;17;11;N;9;71%;7%;5
Yangon, Myanmar;A t-storm or two;28;25;Rain, some heavy;27;24;SSE;14;88%;94%;3
Yerevan, Armenia;Some sun, pleasant;28;13;Sunshine and nice;26;12;NE;7;42%;12%;6
_____
