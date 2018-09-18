  1. Home
  2. World

China looks unlikely to give in after US tariff hike

By  Associated Press
2018/09/18 19:44
In this Sept. 16, 2018, photo, American flags are displayed together with Chinese flags on top of a trishaw in Beijing. The American Chamber of Commer

In this Sept. 16, 2018, photo, American flags are displayed together with Chinese flags on top of a trishaw in Beijing. The American Chamber of Commer

In this Aug. 29, 2018, photo, a man works in an auto parts factory in Liaocheng in eastern China's Shandong province. The Trump administration announc

In this Aug. 29, 2018, photo, a man works in an auto parts factory in Liaocheng in eastern China's Shandong province. The Trump administration announc

Mats Harborn, president of European Union Chamber of Commerce in China, speaks about trade war as he released a document titled: "European Business in

Mats Harborn, president of European Union Chamber of Commerce in China, speaks about trade war as he released a document titled: "European Business in

BEIJING (AP) — Exporters scrambled to replace lost orders after U.S. President Donald Trump raised tariffs in July on $50 billion of Chinese imports. Waves of job losses loom over factory towns. But Chinese leaders expressed confidence in their $12 trillion-a-year economy and refused to budge on tactics they see as a path to prosperity and global influence.

Economists, political analysts and business groups say China's leaders appear no more likely to back down after Trump approved penalties Monday on $200 billion more of Chinese goods.

The chairman of the American Chamber of Commerce in China, William Zarit, said Tuesday in a statement, "Contrary to views in Washington, China can — and will — dig its heels in and we are not optimistic about the prospect for a resolution in the short term."