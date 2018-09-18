TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – President Tsai Ing-wen promised to further cooperation with Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and expressed her gratitude to the island nation in the Caribbean for its support of Taiwan internationally on Sept. 18.

It was the fifth time that Camillo Gonsalves, Minister of Finance, Economic Planning, and Sustainable Development of the Caribbean country, has led a delegation to visit Taiwan, according to the Office of the President.

Over the past two years, Taiwan has been vigorously engaged with Saint Vincent in a range of areas, with more to come later this year and next year. Projects in the pipeline include banana fields rehabilitation and training courses conducted by Taiwan regarding accommodation, tourism, and electricity, Tsai noted.

Investment groups will be dispatched to Saint Vincent this year to explore more collaborative possibilities in agriculture, fisheries, and renewable energy, she added.

The President also thanked the ally for standing up for Taiwan on the international stage, voicing support for Taiwan to join the World Health Organization and the International Civil Aviation Organization.