TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - Taiwan's first-ever co-working space funded by the government for young financial technology companies started operation on Tuesday, Sept. 18, with 37 companies from six countries set to move in.

The FinTechSpace is located inside a business complex on Nanhai Road, Zhongzheng District in Taipei City.

Run under the supervision of the government's Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) and of the Taiwan Financial Services Roundtable, the space is serving not only literally as a workspace for the startups, but also as a hub with integrated resources and services from consulting to networking which will help residing startups to connect to the world's fintech players.

The space is comprised of five major areas: a co-working area, private offices, meeting rooms, networking lounges, and a large lecture room which can accommodate more than 100 people.

37 out of 64 startups from Taiwan, Hong Kong, Japan, Singapore, the Philippines and the United States have been accepted to move into the space, whose services spanning from blockchain to mobile payments.

The FinTechSpace will compliment the country's first-ever fintech ecosystem FintechBase, which was established in 2016, and is set to drive innovation, transformation and growth of the country's financial industry.

FSC Chairman Wellington Koo (顧立雄) said on Tuesday that the authorities will continue to seek more workspaces across the country for startups at affordable prices to enable them and Taiwan's economy to flourish.