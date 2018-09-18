  1. Home
Confucius supports southern Taiwan’s history and culture

Images of Confucius used in marketing campaign to bring more tourism and interest in Tainan County

By Scott Morgan,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/09/18 17:53
Confucius snack noodles. (Image courtesy of Tainan County Government)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Legendary philosopher Confucius (孔子) has been recruited by the Tainan County Government (臺南市政府) to promote the region as a tourist destination and to encourage deeper understanding of the region's history, through limited edition "Confucius snack noodles."

The "most holy snack noodles" are available for a limited time, and only available at historical sites in Tainan City (臺南市).

The Cultural Affairs Bureau of Tainan City Government has running form with this type of promotion, previously enlisting Koxinga (國姓爺) to promote the region via locally-made beer and potato chips.

The package includes a play on words based on Confucius teachings, and well as images of the Tainan Confucius Temple.

The limited-edition product targets the youth and tourists, reported Taiwan News.

The product hopes to shine a spotlight on Tainan as a tourist destination, and to prod people to think more deeply about Tainan's history and culture.


(Image courtesy of Tainan County Government)

The images of Confucius were derived from the Confucius collection of the National Palace Museum, reported China Times.

The "most holy snack noodles" come just in time for Confucius’ birthday, which is September 28.

The snack noodles are available at the seven main historical sites in Tainan City including Anping Tree House, Eternal Golden Castle, Fort Provintia, Fort Zeelandia, and Koxinga Museum.
Confucius
Tainan County
Taiwan tourism
snack noodles

