British Council unveils IELTS by computer in Taiwan

Oral tests still to be conducted face to face with language professional

By Matthew Strong,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/09/18 17:43
IELTS candidates can choose testing by computer (photo from IELTS Taiwan test center Facebook page).

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - The International English Language Testing System (IELTS) by computer will also be available for students in Taiwan beginning October 1, according to the British Council.

The test used for candidate students and migrants from non-English-speaking areas to English-language countries will introduce the computer version in order to allow students to obtain their test results faster.

Some of the advantages of the new system are that students can register up to three days ahead of the test, that tests are possible seven days a week, and that the results can be expected between five and seven days after the test, reports said.

The students will still be allowed to choose for themselves which type of test they want, and the oral language test will still have to be conducted face to face with a live person, officials said.

According to the British Council, each year, at least 3 million people in more than 140 countries take part in the IELTS test, and more than 10,000 government and academic institutions use the results as a basis for judging candidates’ English language ability.
