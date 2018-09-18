Philippine Police Senior Inspector Heherson Zambale walks at the site where victims are believed to be buried in a landslide set off by Typhoon Mangkh
ITOGON, Philippines (AP) — A Philippine police officer says he tried to persuade residents of a mining camp to move to safety as a powerful typhoon approached, but they appeared unconcerned and refused to leave a day before the storm triggered a huge landslide that buried dozens of people.
Police Senior Inspector Heherson Zambale said in an interview Tuesday that he was shocked to later learn that a landslide had covered a chapel and bunkhouses in the mountain village in Itogon town, where he and other officials had met the victims a day before the storm hit Saturday.
Zambale said the residents insisted they would be safe and that they would remain unless the storm became severe.
Rescuers have recovered 14 bodies from the avalanche and at least 58 others remain missing.