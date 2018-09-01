TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Originally planned for Saturday, Sept. 15, but delayed by Typhoon Margkhut, Taiwan will be celebrating the annual Daniel Pearl World Music Day this coming Sunday, Sept. 23.



The free music festival will take place at the Hakka Cultural Park (客家文化主題公園) near Taipower MRT Station in Taipei from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. Come join the festivities and music for a good cause, and a good time that will coincide with the Mid-Autumn Festival in Taiwan this year.



Daniel Pearl World Music Day is a yearly event held in cities all over the world between September and October. The event celebrates the life of Journalist Daniel Pearl who was taken hostage and killed by terrorists while working as the South Asia Bureau Chief of the Wall Street Journal in 2002.



Daniel Pearl (Associated Press image)



Daniel was committed to furthering peace, hope and humanity in his work as an influential journalist. He was also a musician and a lover of music and the arts.

In an effort to promote the things Daniel worked toward in his life, and to celebrate his life along with global music and culture, his friends and colleagues began the tradition of the annual Daniel Pearl Music Day. Daniel Pearl Music Day festivals have reportedly been held in over 140 countries around the globe since 2003.





The Daniel Pearl Music Day in Taiwan is hosted in part by the American Institute in Taiwan, and this year there is another excellent line-up of local musical acts and DJs for the public to enjoy. Bring your friends for a fun-filled, family friendly day outdoors with food and locally made craft products on sale, along with some special DIY activities.

Cultural Affairs Officer for AIT, Jesse Curtis, speaking with Taiwan News wanted to remind people that Daniel Pearl World Music Day is more than just a memorial and a day of great music.

"Daniel Pearl Music Day is an opportunity for us to reflect on the sacrifices of brave journalists like Daniel Pearl, who are willing to put themselves in dangerous, even deadly situations so that we can enjoy that freedom and access. It is also a chance to remember that all around the world, journalists and ordinary people are still fighting for that freedom. This event is a opportunity to express our unity with journalists operating under threat and with ordinary citizens still struggling to attain freedom of the press in their own societies."

Curtis hopes that those who attend the event will reflect on how journalism allows us to stay informed and stay connected with one another across the globe, no matter one's nationality or background. Speaking on the rapidly changing nature of news and information technology Curtis added that:

"We should all make an effort to stay informed; support high quality investigative journalism; help friends and family distinguish between true journalism and disinformation designed to confuse and divide; and most of all, resist indifference."

AIT is also happy to have the opportunity to host this celebration of culture and art for the residents of Taipei, said Curtis, and the Institute hopes to continue promoting diverse events in the future.

"AIT’s new leadership is eager to continue support for activities that use art and culture to help people in Taiwan better understand the United States, like Daniel Pearl Music Day, and that highlight areas of common ground between the U.S. and Taiwan, and of course to encourage people in Taiwan to take advantage of visa-free travel to visit the United States! As we look forward to AIT’s 40th anniversary in 2019, we plan to present many programs and events that highlight our shared values and the many ways we currently cooperate to achieve common goals and resolve global challenges."

The Press Release for the event says that “musical programming this year will reflect the diversity of the northern Taiwan community, including ‘new immigrant’ communities which will be represented by ‘Relix and Fresh.’ Other musical genres will include classic American swing and country, Balkan rock, and Taiwanese indie music.”

After the fun at Taipei’s Hakka Cultural Park, the fun will continue with an official after party at Another Brick nearby.





(Image from Daniel Pearl World Music Day FB page)