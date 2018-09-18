  1. Home
  2. New Immigrants

New immigrants in Changhua, Taiwan to celebrate mid-autumn festival with moon cake

Participants from China, Vietnam, Indonesia, and Thailand learned how to make different kinds of moon cakes

By Jessica Adriana,Taiwan News
2018/09/18 17:47
(Photo courtesy of Changhua County Government)

(Photo courtesy of Changhua County Government)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - Changhua County Government held a DIY moon cake event on Sept. 16.

The event was held at Changhua County Stadium to celebrate the Mid-Autumn Festival which falls on Sept. 24. Participants were taught how to make Southeast Asian moon cake pastries and contribute to cultural exchange between Changhua's local culture and the new Southbound Policy target countries.

At the event, participants got to learn how to make moon cakes from various countries, including China, Vietnam, Indonesia, Cambodia, and Thailand.

Locals and new immigrants could be seen actively participating in the event. Three teachers were invited to teach how to make the moon cake, including two Vietnamese teachers Chen Huang-chuang (陳凰莊) and Chang Pao-yueh (張寶月), along with Tan Yan-wei (譚艷薇) from Indonesia.

Aside from the moon cakes, participant were also taught about Changhua's local culture, and had the chance to communicate and learn about various cultures from different nations.

The Magistrate of Changhua County, Wei Min-ku (魏明谷), said that the new immigrants left their hometowns to live in Taiwan and it is easy for them to get homesick on important days, thus this event was held for them to celebrate the festival. 

Wei also pointed out that the Changhua County Government has specifically set up a new immigrants committee to assist and help them integrate into the local society. The Civil Affairs Office frequently sets up life adaptation classes, to instruct the new immigrants about the laws and regulations, and help them to adapt with life in Taiwan, while also encouraging their participation in various social events.


(Photo Courtesy of Changhua County Government)
Changhua
Changhua County
mooncake festival
moon cakes
Mid-Autumn Festival
new immigrants

RELATED ARTICLES

Tainan launches cultural and art programs for Taiwan's new immigrants
Tainan launches cultural and art programs for Taiwan's new immigrants
2018/09/13 17:55
Moon Festival celebrations for new immigrants in Taiwan to take place this weekend
Moon Festival celebrations for new immigrants in Taiwan to take place this weekend
2018/09/12 15:12
Celebrate Mid-Autumn Festival in southern Taiwan with a SE Asian Cultural Event
Celebrate Mid-Autumn Festival in southern Taiwan with a SE Asian Cultural Event
2018/09/12 12:17
Celebrate Mid-Autumn Festival under moonlight at the first organic farm in East Taiwan
Celebrate Mid-Autumn Festival under moonlight at the first organic farm in East Taiwan
2018/09/04 20:49
Taiwan’s Pingxi Lantern Festival named in Reader’s Digest’s top adventures for people under 40
Taiwan’s Pingxi Lantern Festival named in Reader’s Digest’s top adventures for people under 40
2018/08/31 11:38