TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - Changhua County Government held a DIY moon cake event on Sept. 16.

The event was held at Changhua County Stadium to celebrate the Mid-Autumn Festival which falls on Sept. 24. Participants were taught how to make Southeast Asian moon cake pastries and contribute to cultural exchange between Changhua's local culture and the new Southbound Policy target countries.

At the event, participants got to learn how to make moon cakes from various countries, including China, Vietnam, Indonesia, Cambodia, and Thailand.

Locals and new immigrants could be seen actively participating in the event. Three teachers were invited to teach how to make the moon cake, including two Vietnamese teachers Chen Huang-chuang (陳凰莊) and Chang Pao-yueh (張寶月), along with Tan Yan-wei (譚艷薇) from Indonesia.

Aside from the moon cakes, participant were also taught about Changhua's local culture, and had the chance to communicate and learn about various cultures from different nations.

The Magistrate of Changhua County, Wei Min-ku (魏明谷), said that the new immigrants left their hometowns to live in Taiwan and it is easy for them to get homesick on important days, thus this event was held for them to celebrate the festival.

Wei also pointed out that the Changhua County Government has specifically set up a new immigrants committee to assist and help them integrate into the local society. The Civil Affairs Office frequently sets up life adaptation classes, to instruct the new immigrants about the laws and regulations, and help them to adapt with life in Taiwan, while also encouraging their participation in various social events.



(Photo Courtesy of Changhua County Government)