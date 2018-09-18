TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—With Taiwan poised to become a nuclear-free homeland in 2025, the stage is set for the inaugural Energy Taiwan, the country's largest green energy technology exchange platform that spotlights the entire renewable energy supply chain and offers the latest renewable energy market information.

The three-day event is set to open at Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center, Hall 1 on Sep 19.

Organized by SEMI, the global industry association representing the electronics manufacturing supply chain, and TAITRA, a non-profit government trade promotion organization in Taiwan, Energy Taiwan 2018 comprises international exhibitions and forums.

The event's four co-located exhibitions—PV (photovoltaics) Taiwan, Wind Energy Taiwan, HFC Taiwan, and Smart Storage, showcase the latest clean energy technologies and solutions, according to the organizers. The forums, which include PV Market Development Forum, PV Executive Summit, Offshore Wind Energy Summit, HFC Technology Symposium, and Smart Storage and Energy Integration Forum, gather industry experts for insights on the latest market trends and opportunities.

"With a complete solar energy supply chain, Taiwan brings together the technologies, research capabilities, operations, and cost competitiveness to drive renewable energy innovation and growth," SEMI said.

"Taiwan made tremendous strides in solar and wind power generation in 2017, delivering record high volumes with 49% and 17% growth, respectively.”

To highlight business opportunities and Taiwan's competitive edge in green energy, Energy Taiwan 2018 features the Green Energy Industry Promotion Center Pavilion and Taiwan's Premium Solar Power System Pavilion, the organizers said, adding that the venues will highlight Taiwan's current standing in green economics and its supply chain prowess.

Energy Taiwan 2018 will also spotlight technology demonstrations at three national pavilions: German Trade Office Taipei, Flanders Investment and Trade (Belgium), and Netherlands Trade and Investment Office.