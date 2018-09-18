  1. Home
Prominent Taiwanese designers go on show in Paris

8 of Taiwan’s top fashion designers feature at Paris trade shows

By Scott Morgan,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/09/18 16:05
(Image courtesy of Caspia LiLi's Facebook)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwanese fashion designers are taking to the world, with a delegation of 8 of Taiwan's best attending two trade shows in Paris this month.

The designers will showcase their wares at Who's Next and Premiere Classe in the fashion capital of the world, and are set to develop new relationships with buyers and other designers.

The Taiwan Textiles Federation (TTF) is leading the delegation of designers, as a means to support Taiwanese companies internationalize their customer base.

Who's Next and Premiere Classe are two of the largest trade shows in Europe, and it is crucial for designers to attend and keep up appearances, reported the Liberty Times.

TTF said that each event attracts around 50,000 professionals to the one location, as well as thousands of international brands.

TTF added that Taiwan has contacts with designers and buyers in Africa, Germany, Italy, Spain, Switzerland, the U.K. and the U.S.

The Taiwanese brands participating in the shows are Artismi, Caspia LiLi, Jenn Lee, Naughty Sunday, Rider, Tokyo Ef & Sherry Chen, West Village, and Yenline.
Taiwan Fashion Industry
Taiwan Textiles Federation
fashion industry
Taiwan design

