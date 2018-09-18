  1. Home
Photo of the Day: Tough commute in Hong Kong after Mangkhut

Office worker faces a tough walk back to work after Typhoon Mangkhut

By Keoni Everington,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/09/18 15:55
Photo from Facebook group Junk Bay (將軍澳).

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- After Typhoon Mangkhut hammered Hong Kong on Sunday, photos of the devastation have started to emerge and in this case, netizens have made light of the daunting task the appears to be ahead of the office worker in this photo as he tries to make it past a mountain of debris to clock in.

At 11 a.m. yesterday (Sept. 17), a member of the Hong Kong Facebook group Junk Bay (將軍澳) posted this image of a man in a white dress shirt and black pants carrying a backpack halted in his tracks by a massive pile of debris left behind by Typhoon Mangkhut the day before. The caption in the post reads, "You can go and make a movie, proving that Hong Kong's government can get things done."


Photo from Facebook group Junk Bay (將軍澳).

Members of the Facebook group then had fun dramatizing the scene into various movie posters. 


A take on the zombie TV series "The Walking Dead." (Image from Junk Bay)


A spin on the film "Jurassic Park." (Image from Junk Bay)


Mock film poster titled "Working after hurricane." (Image from Junk Bay)
