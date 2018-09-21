  1. Home
Taiwan News wishes you a Happy Mid-Autumn Festival!

By Lyla Liu,Taiwan News
2018/09/21 09:00

Dear readers,

The Mid-Autumn Festival is one of the most important festivals for Taiwanese people, bringing together family and friends to enjoy moon cakes, delicacies and backyard barbecues. 

The festival, which has a history of over 3,000 years, will take place in the middle of 8th month in the lunar calendar, which falls on Sep. 24 of this year.

Taiwan News wishes you a lovely Mid-Autumn Festival. To keep up with the latest news happening in Taiwan, keep an eye on our website or follow us on social media on our Facebook and Twitter pages. 


Illustrated by Lyla Liu
