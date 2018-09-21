Dear readers,
The Mid-Autumn Festival is one of the most important festivals for Taiwanese people, bringing together family and friends to enjoy moon cakes, delicacies and backyard barbecues.
The festival, which has a history of over 3,000 years, will take place in the middle of 8th month in the lunar calendar, which falls on Sep. 24 of this year.
