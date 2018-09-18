TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) said Tuesday the country will work to further expand exchanges with the European Parliament as it continues to voice support for Taiwan.

On Tuesday morning, the president met with a delegation from the European Parliament, one week after it passed a resolution urging the Chinese government to refrain from further military provocation towards Taiwan and endangering peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.

Speaking of the resolution, President Tsai said it pointed in a “direction we are pleased to see.” She also said Taiwan will continue to value and expand exchanges with the European Parliament as it remains supportive of elevating the relationship between Taiwan and the European Union.

The resolution, voted for by 530 members of the European Parliament on Sept. 12, also reiterated support for Taiwan’s meaningful participation in international organizations, stating that “Taiwan’s continuous exclusion is not in line with the EU’s interests,” and called for the launch of negotiations to establish a bilateral investment agreement with Taiwan.

Referring to remarks she made via a video for a conference at the European Parliament earlier this month, the president emphasized once again that Taiwan will defend its democratic values in the face of challenges from Beijing.

“We all understand how cherish-able a democratic spirit and a peaceful life are,” said President Tsai, urging more dialogue and cooperation with European nations, particularly those that, similar to Taiwan, are relatively small and have transformed into democratic societies over the past few decades.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the parliamentarian delegation of six will stay in Taiwan until Friday. Their trip includes visits to top government institutes tackling foreign affairs, national defense, and cross-strait affairs.