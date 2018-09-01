  1. Home
Mercury climbs to 37.4 degrees in Taipei City

Occasional rain expected during Mid-Autumn Festival weekend

By Matthew Strong,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/09/18 15:34
Taipei City's Shipai area registered a maximum temperature of 37.4 degrees Celsius Tuesday afternoon.

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - Temperatures reached 37.4 degrees Celsius in the Taipei City area of Shipai Tuesday afternoon, the Central Weather Bureau reported.

After escaping the threat of Typhoon Mangkhut last weekend, rains stopped in many parts of the island but were likely to return to spoil the three-day Mid-Autumn Festival weekend, forecasters said.

Tuesday’s high of 37.4 was registered at 2 p.m. by the Shipai monitoring station in the Taipei City district of Beitou, the Central News Agency reported. At the same time, Taoyuan City and Sanxia in New Taipei City recorded 37.0 degrees Celsius.

The Central Weather Bureau issued a yellow alert for Taipei, New Taipei and Taoyuan, reminding residents to reduce activities and work outdoors, avoid strenuous efforts, and drink enough water while protecting oneself against the sun.

Most parts of Taiwan registered temperatures above 33 degrees Tuesday, with the exception of Hualien and Taitung on the east coast, where the mercury peaked at 31 degrees, CNA reported.
