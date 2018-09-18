TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – According to a new report by electronics industry association SEMI, global investment in wafer factory construction reached a new high in the past year of US$62.8 billion (NT$1.933 trillion).

SEMI's "World Fab Forecast Report" forecasts that the next four years will be a period of strong expansion for the electronic wafer industry, and factory construction is expected to grow by 7.5 percent next year.

The forecast is good news for Taiwan's electronics industry, with companies like TSMC being global leaders in wafer production.

The report forecasts that the increase in factory investment will also lead to an increase in demand for equipment, with total equipment demand to exceed US$220 billion from 2017 to 2020.

The report states that Taiwan is the third greatest wafer factory investment location at US$40 billion, trailing South Korea at US$63 billion and China at US$62 billion.

Of the 78 new wafer factories initiated between 2017 and 2020, 59 began construction between 2017 and 2018, and other 19 are expected to start construction in 2019 and 2020, according to the report.

Market Intelligence & Consulting Institute of the government-sponsored Institute for Information Industry forecast that Taiwan's wafer foundry industry will grow by 8-10 percent in 2019.