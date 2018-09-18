  1. Home
OPEC chief: Cartel must stay together as US sanctions Iran

By  Associated Press
2018/09/18 14:58
FUJAIRAH, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The head of OPEC says the oil cartel must stick together for the good of the global economy as Iran faces renewed U.S. sanctions.

OPEC Secretary-General Mohammed Sanusi Barkindo says that "Iran is not only a founding member of OPEC, it's a very important member of this organization."

He added: "We have no choice but continue to work with all parties."

He didn't however address how the global oil industry immediately can replace Iranian crude supplies in an already-tight market. Benchmark Brent crude already is nearing $80 a barrel and some believe it may go even higher.

President Donald Trump, facing a midterm election in the United States, has called for more production.

Barkindo spoke Tuesday at the Gulf Intelligence Energy Markets Forum in Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates.