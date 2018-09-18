TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iranian media are reporting that at least 21 people died in a road accident when a bus overturned following a collision with a tanker on a road in central Iran.

Tuesday's report by the semi-official Tasnim news agency says the accident happened late on Monday on the road linking the cities of Kashan and Natanz, about some 250 kilometers, or 156 miles, southeast of the capital, Tehran.

It says 20 people were also injured in the crash and were taken to local hospitals.

Amateur video broadcast on Iranian media shows a burning bus, with flames rising into the nighttime sky.

With some 17,000 motorists killed annually, Iran has one of the world's worst traffic safety records, attributed to disregard for traffic laws, unsafe vehicles and inadequate emergency services.