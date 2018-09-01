TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The parliamentary body of the European Union last week passed an official resolution on the state of E.U.-China relations which also included a call for an end to China’s provocative and threatening actions towards Taiwan.



Commenting on the report, the Speaker of Taiwan’s Legislative Yuan Su Jia-chyuan (蘇嘉全) expressed optimism and confidence that Taiwan would soon be able to upgrade its international status and strengthen diplomatic ties with the European Union.

With the help of the E.U. and other important partner nations like the U.S., Su says now is the right time for Taiwan to begin establishing new diplomatic relations across the globe, and press for increased participation in international organizations, reports CNA.



The resolution called for European nations to urge Beijing away from military action, and its campaign to suppress Taiwan, which endangers peace in the region. Su says the report is a positive sign for Taiwan’s diplomatic standing on the international stage.

The European Union encourages Taiwan and China to settle disputes according to international law and for the leadership of the two countries resume meaningful dialogue.



The European Parliament’s resolution also emphasizes the E.U’s support for Taiwan to participate in the events and affairs of the World Health Organization as well as the International Civil Aviation Organization.

The portion of the official text of the European Parliament resolution on the State of EU-China Relations which regards Taiwan, and which passed a vote on Wednesday, Sept. 12 can be read below.



Item 65 of the resolution:



Calls for the EU and its Member States to do their utmost to urge the PRC to refrain from further military provocation towards Taiwan and endangering peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait; emphasizes that all cross-strait disputes should be settled by peaceful means on the basis of international law; expresses its concern about the unilateral decision by China to start using new flight routes above the Taiwan Strait; encourages the resumption of official dialogues between Beijing and Taipei; reiterates its consistent support for Taiwan’s meaningful participation in international organizations, such as the World Health Organization (WHO) and the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), where Taiwan’s continuous exclusion is not in line with the EU’s interests.