WASHINGTON (AP) — Betsy DeVos has endured yet another rocky confirmation hearing in the Senate to become education secretary — this time on a theater stage.

The play titled simply "The Confirmation Hearing for the Secretary of Education" was performed Monday at Washington's Arena Stage theater.

In the production, about a dozen student actors from local high schools pose as frustrated Democrats and friendly Republicans. They grill DeVos on the merits of public education and other issues.

The play is part of a series of dramatic readings of congressional transcripts. It contains some of the DeVos hearing's most awkward and contentious moments, such as DeVos suggesting that guns may help protect rural schools from grizzly bears.

The producers insist their aim isn't to criticize or ridicule, but to encourage dialogue and understanding.