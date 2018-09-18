BEIJING (AP) — An outspoken critic of China's internment camps who now lives in Istanbul says his wife and son face potential deportation to China because Turkish authorities might bar them from entering the country.

Omir Bekali, a Kazakh national, said Tuesday that Turkish authorities are holding his wife and 2-year-old son at the airport in Istanbul and are accusing them of using fake passports. Turkish airport police could not be reached.

Bekali, a Muslim, was among the first to speak publicly about his experience in an indoctrination camp in China's far western region of Xinjiang. China has denied the camps' existence.

Bekali says if his wife and son are sent back to Kazakhstan, authorities there would likely deport his wife back to China, where she could be punished for his criticisms.