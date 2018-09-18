Monday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Toronto
|030
|000
|101—5
|6
|0
|Baltimore
|000
|000
|000—0
|3
|0
Borucki, Mayza (9) and Jansen; Phillips, Gilmartin (3), Carroll (7) and Wynns. W_Borucki 4-4. L_Phillips 0-1. HRs_Toronto, Diaz (18), Pillar (14), Jansen (2).
___
|Minnesota
|100
|400
|001—6
|9
|1
|Detroit
|000
|100
|000—1
|5
|0
Moya, K.Stewart (2), Duffey (8), May (9) and Astudillo; Zimmermann, Reininger (4), Stumpf (7), VerHagen (8), A.Wilson (9) and McCann. W_K.Stewart 2-1. L_Zimmermann 7-8. HRs_Minnesota, Polanco (6), Rosario (24).
___
|Tampa Bay
|100
|001
|100—3
|8
|0
|Texas
|000
|000
|000—0
|2
|1
Glasnow, Kolarek (7), Alvarado (8), Romo (9) and Ciuffo, Sucre; Sampson, Curtis (6), M.Perez (7) and Kiner-Falefa. W_Glasnow 2-6. L_Sampson 0-2. Sv_Romo (22). HRs_Tampa Bay, Choi (8).
___
|Seattle
|000
|000
|040—4
|9
|0
|Houston
|000
|100
|000—1
|3
|0
LeBlanc, Warren (6), Cook (7), Colome (8), Diaz (9) and Zunino, Freitas; Valdez, J.Smith (6), Sipp (7), Pressly (7), Rondon (8), Peacock (9) and Maldonado, Stassi. W_Cook 2-1. L_Rondon 2-5. Sv_Diaz (56). HRs_Seattle, Vogelbach (4).
___
|INTERLEAGUE
|Kansas City
|001
|040
|010—6
|10
|1
|Pittsburgh
|001
|200
|121—7
|16
|1
Keller, Hill (7), Newberry (7), McCarthy (8), Lively (9) and S.Perez; Musgrove, Brault (7), Feliz (8), E.Santana (9) and Stallings. W_E.Santana 3-3. L_Lively 0-3. HRs_Kansas City, O'Hearn (11).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|New York
|010
|030
|104—9
|14
|0
|Philadelphia
|000
|040
|000—4
|5
|0
Wheeler, Gsellman (8), Zamora (9), D.Smith (9) and Nido, Plawecki; Arrieta, Avilan (6), Arano (6), Hunter (7), Dominguez (8), Neris (9), A.Davis (9) and Ramos. W_Wheeler 12-7. L_Hunter 4-3. HRs_New York, Conforto (26).
___
|Cincinnati
|000
|000
|000—0
|8
|2
|Milwaukee
|001
|034
|00x—8
|11
|0
DeSclafani, W.Peralta (6), J.Reyes (6), Stephens (7), Wisler (8) and Casali, Federowicz; Miley, Hader (6), Woodruff (7) and Kratz. W_Miley 5-2. L_DeSclafani 7-6. Sv_Woodruff (1). HRs_Milwaukee, Yelich (31), Santana (5).
___
|Washington
|013
|000
|100—5
|7
|0
|Miami
|000
|023
|21x—8
|9
|1
Fedde, Miller (5), Cordero (6), Suero (6), Glover (7), Collins (8), A.Williams (8) and Kieboom, Wieters; Richards, Hernandez (6), Rucinski (7), J.Garcia (7), Wittgren (8), Conley (9) and Realmuto. W_J.Garcia 3-2. L_Glover 1-3. Sv_Conley (3). HRs_Washington, Rendon (21), Robles (1). Miami, Castro (12).
___
|St. Louis
|300
|120
|032—11
|10
|2
|Atlanta
|002
|002
|110—
|6
|10
|0
Mikolas, Webb (6), Hudson (6), C.Martinez (8), Brebbia (9) and Molina; Foltynewicz, S.Freeman (5), L.Jackson (6), Biddle (8), Vizcaino (9) and Flowers. W_Mikolas 16-4. L_Foltynewicz 11-10. HRs_St. Louis, Wong (9), Molina (18), Bader (11), DeJong (18). Atlanta, Freeman (22).
___
|Chicago
|000
|003
|020—5
|9
|1
|Arizona
|000
|000
|001—1
|3
|0
Hendricks, J.Wilson (9) and Contreras; Corbin, Bracho (7), Delgado (8), Lopez (8) and Avila. W_Hendricks 12-11. L_Corbin 11-6. HRs_Chicago, Baez (32), Bryant (12). Arizona, Pollock (18).
___
|San Francisco
|000
|220
|000—4
|12
|0
|San Diego
|010
|000
|010—2
|5
|0
Suarez, Melancon (8), Watson (8), W.Smith (9) and Hundley; Mitchell, Wieck (6), Brewer (8), Stock (9) and Hedges. W_Suarez 7-11. L_Mitchell 1-4. Sv_W.Smith (13). HRs_San Francisco, Longoria (16), Crawford (13). San Diego, Hedges (14).