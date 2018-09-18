Monday's Major League Linescores

AMERICAN LEAGUE Toronto 030 000 101—5 6 0 Baltimore 000 000 000—0 3 0

Borucki, Mayza (9) and Jansen; Phillips, Gilmartin (3), Carroll (7) and Wynns. W_Borucki 4-4. L_Phillips 0-1. HRs_Toronto, Diaz (18), Pillar (14), Jansen (2).

___

Minnesota 100 400 001—6 9 1 Detroit 000 100 000—1 5 0

Moya, K.Stewart (2), Duffey (8), May (9) and Astudillo; Zimmermann, Reininger (4), Stumpf (7), VerHagen (8), A.Wilson (9) and McCann. W_K.Stewart 2-1. L_Zimmermann 7-8. HRs_Minnesota, Polanco (6), Rosario (24).

___

Tampa Bay 100 001 100—3 8 0 Texas 000 000 000—0 2 1

Glasnow, Kolarek (7), Alvarado (8), Romo (9) and Ciuffo, Sucre; Sampson, Curtis (6), M.Perez (7) and Kiner-Falefa. W_Glasnow 2-6. L_Sampson 0-2. Sv_Romo (22). HRs_Tampa Bay, Choi (8).

___

Seattle 000 000 040—4 9 0 Houston 000 100 000—1 3 0

LeBlanc, Warren (6), Cook (7), Colome (8), Diaz (9) and Zunino, Freitas; Valdez, J.Smith (6), Sipp (7), Pressly (7), Rondon (8), Peacock (9) and Maldonado, Stassi. W_Cook 2-1. L_Rondon 2-5. Sv_Diaz (56). HRs_Seattle, Vogelbach (4).

___

INTERLEAGUE Kansas City 001 040 010—6 10 1 Pittsburgh 001 200 121—7 16 1

Keller, Hill (7), Newberry (7), McCarthy (8), Lively (9) and S.Perez; Musgrove, Brault (7), Feliz (8), E.Santana (9) and Stallings. W_E.Santana 3-3. L_Lively 0-3. HRs_Kansas City, O'Hearn (11).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE New York 010 030 104—9 14 0 Philadelphia 000 040 000—4 5 0

Wheeler, Gsellman (8), Zamora (9), D.Smith (9) and Nido, Plawecki; Arrieta, Avilan (6), Arano (6), Hunter (7), Dominguez (8), Neris (9), A.Davis (9) and Ramos. W_Wheeler 12-7. L_Hunter 4-3. HRs_New York, Conforto (26).

___

Cincinnati 000 000 000—0 8 2 Milwaukee 001 034 00x—8 11 0

DeSclafani, W.Peralta (6), J.Reyes (6), Stephens (7), Wisler (8) and Casali, Federowicz; Miley, Hader (6), Woodruff (7) and Kratz. W_Miley 5-2. L_DeSclafani 7-6. Sv_Woodruff (1). HRs_Milwaukee, Yelich (31), Santana (5).

___

Washington 013 000 100—5 7 0 Miami 000 023 21x—8 9 1

Fedde, Miller (5), Cordero (6), Suero (6), Glover (7), Collins (8), A.Williams (8) and Kieboom, Wieters; Richards, Hernandez (6), Rucinski (7), J.Garcia (7), Wittgren (8), Conley (9) and Realmuto. W_J.Garcia 3-2. L_Glover 1-3. Sv_Conley (3). HRs_Washington, Rendon (21), Robles (1). Miami, Castro (12).

___

St. Louis 300 120 032—11 10 2 Atlanta 002 002 110— 6 10 0

Mikolas, Webb (6), Hudson (6), C.Martinez (8), Brebbia (9) and Molina; Foltynewicz, S.Freeman (5), L.Jackson (6), Biddle (8), Vizcaino (9) and Flowers. W_Mikolas 16-4. L_Foltynewicz 11-10. HRs_St. Louis, Wong (9), Molina (18), Bader (11), DeJong (18). Atlanta, Freeman (22).

___

Chicago 000 003 020—5 9 1 Arizona 000 000 001—1 3 0

Hendricks, J.Wilson (9) and Contreras; Corbin, Bracho (7), Delgado (8), Lopez (8) and Avila. W_Hendricks 12-11. L_Corbin 11-6. HRs_Chicago, Baez (32), Bryant (12). Arizona, Pollock (18).

___

San Francisco 000 220 000—4 12 0 San Diego 010 000 010—2 5 0

Suarez, Melancon (8), Watson (8), W.Smith (9) and Hundley; Mitchell, Wieck (6), Brewer (8), Stock (9) and Hedges. W_Suarez 7-11. L_Mitchell 1-4. Sv_W.Smith (13). HRs_San Francisco, Longoria (16), Crawford (13). San Diego, Hedges (14).