TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwanese fugitive Chin Hsiang-yu (秦庠鈺), who was on the run since being sentenced for investment fraud in 2016, was arrested at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok, Thailand on Sept. 17, reported CNA.

Chin was traveling with a fake Taiwanese passport, and his true identity was only revealed after a finger print scam using data provided by Taiwan's Criminal Investigation Bureau, and input from Taiwanese officials stationed in Thailand, reports say.

Chin is the founder of Dingli Group (鼎立集團), and was charged and convicted of an investment scam which netted him NT$13.6 billion (US$437.78 million). For the scheme, Chin was found guilty of four crimes and was awarded 11 years in prison, reported CNA.

The ruling was upheld by the Supreme Court in 2017.

The four crimes relate to commercial accounting law, banking law, and securities trading law. Chin broke bail and fled to China in 2016, reported CNA.

Using a fake Taiwanese passport, Chin traveled from China to Cambodia, and then from Cambodia to Thailand. He came under suspicion from Thai border police due to concerns over the legitimacy of the passport Chin provided, reports say.

Chin was transferred to a Thai provincial court to deal with the accused crime of using a forged passport.

Taiwanese and Thai authorities are working together in this matter, reports say.

Potential extradition to Taiwan will be reviewed after the matter of Chin allegedly using a forged passport is resolved, reported Apply Daily.