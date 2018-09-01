TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Thanks to the efforts of Taiwanese overseas representative offices, and the Ministry of Education, it is expected that as many as 10,000 Indian students will join research or degree programs at Taiwanese Universities in the coming years.



According to a report in the Times of India, Taiwan is quickly becoming a top destination for Indian scholars and researchers to develop their education and hone their skills in their field of expertise.



The Taiwan government’s New Southbound Policy has made very clear progress in promoting Taiwan as an attractive place to pursue higher education.

Taiwan’s Deputy Minister of Education Leehter Yao was quoted by the report as saying "Our universities are looking at young brains from India and enthusiastic approach of the students to participate in the Masters, PhD and post-doctoral work.”

The Taiwan government aims to increase the number of MA and PhD students from India by 20 percent before 2020. Currently, the number is around 1,500.



The Ministry of Education reportedly has the ambitious aim of increasing the number of Indian students studying in Taiwan to 10,000 over the coming years.

To achieve that goal Ministry has introduced the Taiwan Experience Education Programs (TEEP) which aim to encourage short term professional internship programs, which include a component of Mandarin language instruction.

Times of India quotes Andy Cheu-An Bi, the Director General of the Department of International and Cross-Strait Education as saying that 65 research centers associated with TEEP have been established in various fields at 24 Taiwanese universities.

Leehter Yao says the goal of attracting more students from the Southbound Policy target nations is to cultivate talent that can spur Taiwan’s industrial and technological development while also increasing regional connectivity. Foreign students and talent will be a crucial part of Taiwan’s industrial transformation in the decade to come.