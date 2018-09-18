TOKYO (AP) — The Japanese government is working on a "flying car" project with major companies like Uber and All Nippon Airways to create electric drones booked through smartphones that can pick people up for short distance transport.

Nobody believes people are going to be zipping around in flying cars any time soon, but participants say they hope to have a road map for the plan ready by the year's end. It's unclear if they can attain their goal of flying up and light the torch at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Many hurdles remain, such as battery life, the need for regulations and of course safety concerns.

But dozens such projects are popping up around the world, and Uber says it is considering Tokyo as its first launch city for its UberAir service.