By  Associated Press
2018/09/18 11:41
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Betts Bos 129 493 118 166 .337
JMartinez Bos 140 537 106 176 .328
Trout LAA 129 437 94 139 .318
Altuve Hou 127 497 78 158 .318
Brantley Cle 132 525 82 161 .307
Segura Sea 133 545 84 167 .306
MSmith TB 129 430 56 130 .302
Merrifield KC 146 581 82 175 .301
Andujar NYY 137 524 77 156 .298
MDuffy TB 124 475 53 141 .297
Home Runs

KDavis, Oakland, 43; JMartinez, Boston, 41; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 38; Gallo, Texas, 37; NCruz, Seattle, 36; Lindor, Cleveland, 35; Trout, Los Angeles, 34; Stanton, New York, 34; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 31; 2 tied at 30.

Runs Batted In

JMartinez, Boston, 122; KDavis, Oakland, 115; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 101; Bregman, Houston, 100; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 99; Bogaerts, Boston, 94; Lowrie, Oakland, 91; NCruz, Seattle, 89; Haniger, Seattle, 89; Stanton, New York, 89.

Pitching

Snell, Tampa Bay, 19-5; Kluber, Cleveland, 18-7; Porcello, Boston, 17-7; Severino, New York, 17-8; Carrasco, Cleveland, 16-9; Verlander, Houston, 16-9; Morton, Houston, 15-3; Price, Boston, 15-6; Yarbrough, Tampa Bay, 14-5; GCole, Houston, 14-5.