Moon's traveling entourage includes CEOs, 'Korean Beyonce'

By KIM TONG-HYUNG , Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/09/18 11:09
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The huge civilian entourage Seoul sent to the latest inter-Korean summit includes the third-generation heir of South Korea's largest business group and a Colorado-born pop diva nicknamed the "Korean Beyonce."

President Moon Jae-in's office said the 52-member "special" entourage will help promote civil exchanges and engagement with younger Koreans. The activities planned for the civilians who arrived with Moon on Tuesday in the North Korean capital have not been formally announced.

Some experts believe Moon is preparing for the resumption of inter-Korean economic cooperation projects after diplomacy eventually yields results. Currently, all major joint economic projects between the Koreas remain stalled because of U.S.-led sanctions.