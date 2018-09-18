MIAMI (AP) — Nationals reliever Wander Suero balked in a run while Washington blew a four-run lead, and the Miami Marlins rallied for an 8-5 victory Monday night.

Washington led 4-0 after 4 1/2 innings but trailed by the end of the sixth. Suero let in the go-ahead run, balking with pinch-hitter Rafael Ortega batting and Austin Dean at third base to put Miami ahead 5-4.

The Nationals (76-75) entered the day in third place in the NL East, trailing the division-leading Braves by 7 1/2 games and six games out of the final wild-card spot.

Washington tied it in the seventh when Trea Turner beat out a potential double play, but Miami loaded the bases in the bottom of the inning and Lewis Brinson hit a tiebreaking single off Koda Glover (1-3).

Starlin Castro had a homer and three RBIs for the last-place Marlins.

Anthony Rendon had three hits, including a two-run home run, and Victor Robles hit his first career homer for the Nationals, who have 11 games remaining.

Castro's solo homer in the eighth pushed the lead to 8-5.

Jarlin Garcia (3-2) recorded the final out of the seventh. Adam Conley pitched the ninth for his third save.

The Nationals led 4-0 behind an error by Marlins third baseman Brian Anderson, a solo shot by Robles and a two-run blast by Rendon.

Castro's two-run double in the fifth cut the deficit to 4-2 and ended Erick Fedde's outing. Fedde allowed two hits and two runs over 4 1/3 innings.

Miami got four consecutive hits off Jimmy Cordero in the sixth, including a two-run single by Magneuris Sierra, before Suero balked.

Marlins starter Trevor Richards allowed four runs in five innings.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Marlins: RHP Jose Urena (hand) exited Sunday's game at Philadelphia but is expected to be fine. Manager Don Mattingly said he was just experiencing cramping in his hand. ... RHP Dan Straily (oblique) is not expected to pitch the rest of the season.

UP NEXT

Nationals: RHP Stephen Strasburg (8-7, 3.87 ERA) is the scheduled starter in Tuesday's game against Miami to end the two-game set.

Marlins: RHP Sandy Alcantara (2-0, 1.42) will make his fourth start of the season and third against the Nationals.

