TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - The 2018 Berlin Marathon saw a new record set by Kenyan runner Eliud Kipchoge, while a group of Taiwanese runners dazzled on the track with eye-catching elements that promote Taiwanese products of excellence such as laptops and foods like bananas and bubble tea.

Led by the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA), the Taiwan team joined the marathon on Sunday. Before hitting the track, the team primed the muscles to warm up in front of the German parliament building. Among them, some runners dressed up with elements associated with the Taiwanese products known by the world: veteran runner Hung Xiao-wen wore a bubble tea vest, veteran runner Chen Po-an wore his signature bright yellow banana suit, engineer Wu Bin-rui wore a laptop shirt, and veteran runner Tsai Ya-an wore a toy Tatung rice cooker on her head.

The team was also comprised of several German runners, including Deputy Director General of German Institute Taipei Sabrina Schmidt-Koschella. She was excited to be part of the team and helped promote quality Taiwanese products during the event.

Acting as a co-sponsor of one of the world's greatest running events this year, TAITRA gets the logo of TAIWAN EXCELLENCE printed on runner's bags as well as an inflatable arch on the track. The title sponsor is German's luxury vehicle maker BMW.

To tap into growing world demand for sports products, TAITRA also set up a Taiwan Pavilion at Messe BERLIN VITAL fair to showcase 42 products from 21 Taiwanese companies ranging from sports wear, sports gear, functional materials, to sports-related technology. The fair ran three days from Sept. 13 last week.

TAITRA Chairman James Huang is introducing features of a Taiwan-made bike to reporters and world buyers at the Taiwan Pavilion of Messe BERLIN VITAL on Sept. 15. (Image credit: TAITRA)