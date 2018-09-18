Monday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Toronto
|030
|000
|101—5
|6
|0
|Baltimore
|000
|000
|000—0
|3
|0
Borucki, Mayza (9) and Jansen; Phillips, Gilmartin (3), Carroll (7) and Wynns. W_Borucki 4-4. L_Phillips 0-1. HRs_Toronto, Diaz (18), Pillar (14), Jansen (2).
___
|Minnesota
|100
|400
|001—6
|9
|1
|Detroit
|000
|100
|000—1
|5
|0
Moya, K.Stewart (2), Duffey (8), May (9) and Astudillo; Zimmermann, Reininger (4), Stumpf (7), VerHagen (8), Wilson (9) and McCann. W_K.Stewart 2-1. L_Zimmermann 7-8. HRs_Minnesota, Polanco (6), Rosario (24).
___
|INTERLEAGUE
|Kansas City
|001
|040
|010—6
|10
|1
|Pittsburgh
|001
|200
|121—7
|16
|1
Keller, Hill (7), Newberry (7), McCarthy (8), Lively (9) and Perez; Musgrove, Brault (7), Feliz (8), E.Santana (9) and Stallings. W_E.Santana 3-3. L_Lively 0-3. HRs_Kansas City, O'Hearn (11).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|New York
|010
|030
|104—9
|14
|0
|Philadelphia
|000
|040
|000—4
|5
|0
Wheeler, Gsellman (8), Zamora (9), Dr.Smith (9) and Nido, Plawecki; Arrieta, Avilan (6), Arano (6), Hunter (7), Dominguez (8), Neris (9), A.Davis (9) and Ramos. W_Wheeler 12-7. L_Hunter 4-3. HRs_New York, Conforto (26).