Monday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Toronto
|030
|000
|101—5
|6
|0
|Baltimore
|000
|000
|000—0
|3
|0
Borucki, Mayza (9) and Jansen; Phillips, Gilmartin (3), Carroll (7) and Wynns. W_Borucki 4-4. L_Phillips 0-1. HRs_Toronto, Diaz (18), Pillar (14), Jansen (2).
___
|Minnesota
|100
|400
|001—6
|9
|1
|Detroit
|000
|100
|000—1
|5
|0
Moya, K.Stewart (2), Duffey (8), May (9) and Astudillo; Zimmermann, Reininger (4), Stumpf (7), VerHagen (8), Wilson (9) and McCann. W_K.Stewart 2-1. L_Zimmermann 7-8. HRs_Minnesota, Polanco (6), Rosario (24).